So as it turns out, the only love triangle more bizarre than the one between Hannah Brown, Jed Wyatt, and Haley Stevens is the love triangle that's currently playing out between Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron, and Gigi Hadid — like, what? As I'm sure you've heard, just two days after his drinks date with Brown (which seems to have gone pretty well, considering he spent the night), Cameron was spotted on a date with Hadid. But don't give up yet, Tyler and Hannah stans — Tyler Cameron's quote about Hannah Brown after dating Gigi Hadid makes me believe that these two still have a chance of working things out.

To be fair, I get where Cameron is coming from. He got his heart broken by Brown on a reality TV show, which is, you know, not great. I was almost surprised that he was so willing to go on a date with Brown after her engagement to Wyatt was called off — but believe me, I was all for it. And while I also understand why Brown was so upset to hear about a potential romance between Cameron and Hadid, Cameron's recent comments have given me hope that this might just all be a big misunderstand.

Despite his rumored NYC date with Hadid, a source told Us Weekly that Cameron still wants to work things out with Brown, as he's never stopped having feelings for her. “Tyler had strong feelings for Hannah and wants to make it work," the source claimed. So what's up with the Hadid date then? Was it a ploy to make Brown jealous? If that's the case, then — judging from Brown's reaction to the date — it might have worked. But playing "hard to get" doesn't really seem like Cameron's style to me, since he never held back when expressing his feelings to Brown before.

Remember though, it wasn't just one date that Cameron went on with Hadid — it was two! The first time, two days after his August 2 drinks date with Brown, the reality TV star and the model were caught by a sneaky fan getting flirty at Soho House in Brooklyn, New York. Then, just a day later on August 5, the two were spotted on yet another date at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City with friends. Perhaps I'm mistaken, but does a person really go on two dates with a supermodel if they're trying to get back together with their ex? I need an explanation, Tyler.

Despite the fact that Hadid and Cameron just recently started following each other on social media, an insider told E! News that the two have actually been friends for a while. "Tyler and Gigi actually have a few mutual friends in the modeling industry, but met on Instagram," the source explained. "She knew of him before he got any wind of fame from The Bachelorette. Gigi is definitely interested in Tyler." Keep in mind that Cameron is managed by both Next Model Management and Soul Artist MGMT, and he is also represented by Innovative Artists, which means he's actually legit — and this all happened before The Bachelorette.

The source later added, "Tyler is single and is going to date around. He's definitely not tied to Hannah or picking up where they left off on the show. He's having fun and not taking anything seriously."

Whatever is going on, Cameron's recent comments have me feeling pretty optimistic that the Cameron-Brown saga is not over yet. Sorry, Gigi — as much as I love you, I'm an OG Tyler and Hannah fan and really just need you to step aside.