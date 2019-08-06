Tyler Cameron is quite literally having the best post-breakup slump (if you can even call it that) in dating history. Even though he didn't end up engaged to Hannah Brown, he was definitely this season of The Bachelorette's biggest heartthrob, and left the show with the promise of a drink with Brown and the love of an entire nation. But that was only the beginning, folks. Just this week, Cameron has been spotted out with both Brown and Gigi Hadid. Yes, that Gigi Hadid — twice! Tyler Cameron reportedly went on another date with Gigi Hadid, and like, I think I ship them now? (Elite Daily has reached out to representatives for both Cameron and Hadid for comment about their reported date, but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

Before I get ahead of myself, some background. Brown's season of The Bachelorette will truly go down in history for how dramatic and memorable it was — from f*ckboys, to sweethearts, and windmills to fantasy suites. But a large part of that is due to Cameron. While Cameron was Brown's runner up on The Bachelorette, viewers absolutely loved him and loved the fact that Brown asked him out for drinks on the "After The Final Rose" special (following her breakup from Jed Wyatt). According to PEOPLE, those drinks definitely happened, as Cameron was spotted leaving Brown's apartment the morning of August 2.

But it seems Cameron is playing the field, as he was spotted by eagle-eyed fans at Soho House in Brooklyn, New York with Hadid on August 4. If you're counting, that's approximately two days after he was photographed leaving Brown's LA apartment.

What does it all mean? Well, fans noticed that Cameron and Hadid had followed each other on Instagram in July, so really, this romance could have been brewing for weeks now. You never know what's going down in the DMs!

Now, Entertainment Tonight has reported that Cameron and Hadid were spotted out on another date on August 5, meaning the two have been on two dates in two days. IDK about you, but you don't go out with someone two nights in a row unless you really like them! You know who else moved this fast? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Just! Saying!

According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair were reportedly spotted at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City on a cute bowling date with friends. "Gigi and Tyler went on another date Monday night," a source reportedly told ET of the couples' second date. "The two went bowling and Gigi and Tyler were very flirty and kept laughing." Sounds pretty adorable! But, if you — like many fans — were totally shipping a Brown and Cameron reunion post-The Bachelorette, the fact that Cameron has gone on two dates with Hadid might not sit well with you. Understandable! But, Brown herself has opened up about Cameron seeing other people, and seems to be fine with it.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In fact, Brown was at the ABC's Television Critics Association press tour on Monday night while Cameron was reportedly out with Hadid, and when ET asked her how she felt about Cameron seeing the model, Brown was totally honest. "I have feelings, but I’m also single and he’s single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open," she said. Graceful as always, Alabama Hannah.