For those who have been patiently waiting to hear an update on Tyler Cameron's love life, I bring you some very important news to start off the year. Tyler Cameron and Stassie Karanikolaou were together on New Years Eve, Us Weekly reports. The two were spotted partying at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami, FL, at a celebration that included a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The source claimed they were “being awfully friendly”... so, um, feel free interpret that however you will.

This is the first time in awhile that Cameron and Karanilolaou (best known as Kylie Jenner's BFF) have been seen together in public. On Nov. 22, E! News reported that they showed some major PDA at a Los Angeles nightclub after hanging out at an LA Clippers game. "They were whispering in each other's ears and talking the entire night," a source told E! News at the time. "It was very apparent they were into each other. Tyler leaned in and kissed her neck at one point, and also definitely kissed her cheek in public."

Cameron and Karanilolaou apparently met in passing at a few events in LA, according to E! News. After the Nov. 22 reports surfaced about their night out together, a source told Us Weekly, “Tyler and Stassie are absolutely hooking up. They are keeping things casual, but Tyler really likes Stassie [...] and he thinks she’s gorgeous.” The source went on to say, "“He wants to continue seeing her and see where it goes."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It's been several weeks since those initial reports, but this apparent NYE sighting could be further indication that Cameron and Karanilolaou are an item. Cameron's dating life has been quite the whirlwind since July 2019, when he finished as runner-up on The Bachelorette and then famously grabbed a drink with Hannah Brown after she asked him out on live TV. Shortly after that, Cameron was rumored to be dating Gigi Hadid — though that relationship reportedly ended a few months later. On Oct. 1, Cameron told Jenny McCarthy on Watch What Happens Live, "I may be single."

Whatever is going on between Cameron and Karanilolaou, they're definitely keeping fans on their toes. New year, new surprises?