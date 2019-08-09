I don’t know about you, but all I’ve been able to focus on lately is the dating drama surrounding everyone’s favorite new heartthrob, Tyler Cameron from The Bachelorette. He is truly a gift the world has been blessed to get to know this summer, and now that the show is over, it looks like his time in the spotlight is just beginning. While he didn’t initially win Hannah Brown’s heart, he has a buzzy reported romance heating up with supermodel Gigi Hadid. I know, OMG. Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid's astrological compatibility is… interesting, to say the least. It makes me wonder how long this thing between them is likely to last.

Cameron and Hadid have reportedly been on two dates so far, and there may be more in the near future. Rumors about this potential fling have been flying ever since Hadid and Cameron followed each other on Instagram on July 22, while the show was still airing. Then, just after fans saw Cameron get his heart broken on The Bachelorette, Brown asked him out for a drink on the live season finale. Just a few days later, on Aug. 2, Cameron was photographed leaving Brown’s home in Los Angeles after presumably spending the night there.

But wait, there’s more! On Aug. 4, Cameron was spotted hanging out with Hadid in New York City. It was the first time they’d ever been spotted together in public, and naturally, the internet blew up in response. Hadid and Cameron were spotted out on another date the next night, and he was photographed leaving her apartment the morning after that. A source told People that Cameron and Hadid are “both being purposefully coy” about their relationship status, but the dates between these two are “definitely real.”

So, now that it’s looking like Cameron and Hadid might really become a couple (sorry, Hannah-Tyler stans), it’s time to analyze their astrological compatibility. According to their zodiac signs, they’re a bit of an odd match. Cameron is an Aquarius, born on Jan. 31, and Hadid is a Taurus, born on April 23. These two signs are quite different in personalities, values, and interests, but sometimes committed couples can manage to bridge these divides and make things work.

Hadid is a big fan of her star sign, and she even wears the bull symbol for Taurus on her jewelry. Taureans are known to be stubborn, down-to-earth, and practical, and they’re extremely loyal in relationships. They want a partner who will help them break down their hard exterior and open up about their deepest desires and insecurities. With Cameron’s ability to talk about his feelings in such an open and poetic way, it’s no wonder Hadid is reportedly so into him.

Taureans love routine and structure, and they enjoy when a partner treats them to the finer things in life. This is why the airy Aquarius is an unexpected match for a Taurus. Aquarians like Cameron love fun and excitement in relationships, but they aren’t exactly masters at consistency. They’re serious about finding love, but they are slow to open up, and they need a deep intellectual connection to keep them interested. A Taurean’s reliable and purposeful approach to love may feel too constricting for the free-spirited Aquarius.

An Aquarius-Taurus partnership requires both partners to find shared connecting points despite their differing approaches to life. Both are strongly opinionated, and a Taurean’s stubborn personality can cause a flighty Aquarius to run away from arguments or conflict. An Aquarius doesn’t care much for material things, while a Taurus finds joy in the sensual, concrete pleasures of life (they’re an earth sign, after all).

In a caring relationship, an Aquarius can push a Taurus out of their comfort zone, while a Taurus provides their Aquarius partner with a sense of security and trust. These two zodiac signs have to work a little harder than others to make things last, but it’s totally possible under the right circumstances. If Hadid and Cameron really do give this relationship a go, time will tell if their bond will be strong enough to weather the storms.

I’m curious to see where things go between them, and TBH, I’m looking forward to potentially shipping this couple if they work out. Cameron and Hadid just might be the most unexpected pairing of 2019 so far — and though I'm surprised, I think I'm also here for it.