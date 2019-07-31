Hannah B. may have chosen Jed over Tyler C. in Part Two of the The Bachelorette Season 15 finale, but the saga isn't over quite yet. During the After The Final Rose special on July 30, a newly-single Hannah asked Tyler out for drinks, and my heart soared. Anyone who's been paying attention knows that Tyler and Hannah are meant to be, and all you have to do is look at photos of Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron together to know that.

Following the After The Final Rose special, Cameron headed over to Bachelor alum Nick Viall's podcast Viall Files to share his reaction to the surprising request. Though he initially spoke about their friendship and how it didn't need to end just because they didn't work out romantically, he eventually changed his tune. "[She's] someone I would hope to have a drink with and see what happens and take it one step at a time," he told Viall.

Similarly, during a Good Morning America apperance on July 31, Brown said of her relationship with Cameron, "I want him to be a part of my life in some way." A romantic way, perhaps? Here's all the evidence you need that it's only a matter of time before these two rekindle the flame.

When Tyler Was Smitten From Their First Meeting OK, it was brief, and — as Tyler quips in his Instagram caption — he gave her partially closed eyes rather than puppy dog eyes, but when Tyler said, "From the moment I met you, you captivated my soul" during the finale, I know that he meant it.

When They Already Had Chemistry In Newport If you recall, Tyler received his first one-on-one date during this trip to Newport, and while they were fishing, he comforted Hannah, who was still upset about all of the drama with Luke S. and Luke P.

When They Greeted Each Other Like This At The Market ABC/Mark Bourdillon Tyler couldn't have made it clearer how happy he was to see Hannah when she met up with him and the other contestants at the market in Latvia.

And When Tyler Surprised Hannah With These Flowers ABC/Mark Bourdillon Um, yeah, did any other guys bring Hannah a bouquet? You go, Tyler C.

When He First Told Hannah He Was Falling For Her ABC/Mark Bourdillon When you tell someone that you're falling in love with them while you're sitting in a Latvian church, it's almost guaranteed that you're going to get the group date rose.

When Their One-On-One Date In Amsterdam Was Magic Tyler took to Instagram to share five pics from their flawless date, and every single image is filled with so much love.

When They Posed With These Flowers ABC/Mark Bourdillon If Hannah and Tyler decide to get back together, they better use this as their holiday card image.

And When They Shared This Dramatic Kiss ABC/Mark Bourdillon Talk about sweeping a girl off of her feet.

And Then Another Smooch On A Bench ABC/Mark Bourdillon Yes, give the people what they want!

And Yet Another Kiss While Riding Horses ABC/Mark Bourdillon Is Tyler afraid of horses? Yes. Did he still lean way over in a totally risky way just to give Hannah a kiss? You bet.

When Their Shoulders Touched As They Held Hands ABC/Mark Bourdillon Even amidst all of the heartbreak of the finale, Tyler and Hannah's body language as they held hands was so intimate and telling of their relationship.

When Tyler's Eyes Filled With Tears BC/Mark Bourdillon Even though Hannah cut him off, you'd have to be made of stone not to be moved by Tyler's speech.

And When They Held Each Other Tight After Hannah Gave Him The Bad News ABC/Mark Bourdillon Unsurprisingly, Tyler reacted to the news that he was being sent home like a perfect gentleman and swept Hannah into this sweet embrace.

When It Was Clear During 'After The Final Rose' That Tyler Was Clearly Still Smitten ABC/John Fleenor Everyone should get themselves a person who looks at them the way Tyler looks at Hannah.

And When He Shared This Thoughtful Instagram Post That Gave Me So Much Hope "You taught me so much about myself and pushed me to be a better man," he says, and wow, it takes some real maturity to move past a reality TV breakup, but if anyone can do it, these two can.