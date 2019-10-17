Y'all, one of my favorite things ever is when two of my fandoms collide. I didn't think there will ever be a K-Pop and Harry Potter crossover, but I'm happy to say there is one now. Tomorrow X Together has been teasing their new album The Dream Chapter: MAGIC through a set of teasers, and guys, they're so magical. They literally look like something out of a Harry Potter film, and I, being a huge Harry Potter fan, am totally freaking out. TXT's "9 and Three Quarters" video teasers are the best teasers for a music video I've seen. There, I said it!

Honestly, what's there not to love about TXT? Ever since TXT debuted on March 4 with their EP, The Dream Chapter: STAR, they've been sharing playful music videos and teasers that have made fans gush over and over again. First, there was TXT's "Crown" music video, which is filled with bright colors and animations, and not to mention, a catchy chorus and mesmerizing choreography. According to Billboard, TXT's "Crown" music video racked up over 15 million views within its first 24 hours on YouTube, which is so dang impressive, especially for a rookie group.

TXT also made fans swoon with their single and music video for "Cat & Dog," which literally has the guys barking throughout the track and mimicking adorable pets in their MV and choreography.

Now Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai are continuing the fun in their teasers for "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)," which is giving fans total Harry Potter vibes. First of all, The song has "9 and Three Quarters" in the title. FYI, "9 and Three Quarters" is an important symbol in the Harry Potter franchise because it's where the lead character enters the wizarding world for the very first time. Considering the fact that "9 and Three Quarters" is TXT's new single, I think it's safe to say this song will be MOA's introduction to TXT's magical world known as The Dream Chapter: MAGIC.

Second of all, the "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)" teasers look like they're straight out of a Harry Potter film. In the teasers, Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai all wear school uniforms reminiscent of those in the Harry Potter films, except without the robes. Throughout the video, there's also a magical theme song that plays and it totally sounds like the Harry Potter theme song, "Hedwig's Theme."

Big Hit Entertainment shared the first "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)" teaser on Sunday, Oct. 13, which you can watch below.

Uh, did anyone else also hear that owl in the background? Hedwig, is that you?!?! Also, what's up with Soobin doing a magical spell? Like one fan said on Twitter, "HARRY POTTER IS CANCELLED. I ONLY KNOW SOOBIN POTTER."

Big Hit released the second teaser on Wednesday, Oct. 16, and as expected, it's as magical as the first teaser, and guess what? The clip also gives fans a glimpse of TXT's new single, "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)."

Then, on Oct. 17 — just four days before TXT makes their comeback — Big Hit shared a preview of each of the eight songs on The Dream Chapter: MAGIC. Judging from the previews, I can already tell this album is going to be amazing and so different than The Dream Chapter: STAR. It sounds like TXT is experimenting with different sounds and I love that! We love versatile kings!

That's it. I'm clearing all my plans on Oct. 21 because I'm going to need the full day to really appreciate the awesomeness of an album I know The Dream Chapter: MAGIC is going to be!