For many, Easter weekend predominantly focuses on family time and eating home-cooked meals. The goal for others is to acquire endless loads of candy, whether it be jelly beans, Peeps, or even chocolate eggs. However, my weekend seems to revolve around intense competition, determination, and exploration, because I've taken it upon myself to partake in Snapchat's Easter egg hunt. And while it sounds pretty laid back for the most part, it looks like Twitter is getting super into it... as you can tell from the tweets about Snapchat's egg hunt.

In case you haven't yet heard about what the "Great Snapchat Egg Hunt" is egg-stactly, it's an Augmented Reality (AR) game that officially started on Friday, March 30, via Snapchat's Snap Map. Upon opening the Snap Map on your phone, you'll notice it's decorated in tiny pastel-colored eggs. The goal is to physically go to the locations of the cyber eggs and collect as many as possible before 9 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 1. If you ever hopped on the Pokemon Go! train, the concept is pretty similar, because eggs will be lying around in stores, coffee shops, and public parks. It's not a race, though, because the same eggs show up in all the same places for everyone, regardless if someone else gets to it first. Ultimately, you'll want to collect all of the eggs on your local Snap Map by Sunday evening.

While it sounds like a casual and fun thing to do, Twitter's egg-streme side is really starting to show, as you can see in the tweets below.

The directions to participate in Snapchat's egg hunt are actually quite simple. Start out by opening Snap Map, and then physically walk to each egg's location as shown on the Map. You'll then add the eggs to your basket by pointing your rear-facing camera at the egg and tapping it on your screen. Most eggs are valued at one point, while the rare egg is worth a hefty five points. If you're partial to staying in Ghost Mode so that friends can't see your location on Snap Map, that's totally fine — your score and whereabouts just won't be visible to anyone else. It's literally that simple, and I promise it's so egg-citing.

If you somehow aren't able to find the egg hunt on Snapchat, there are a few easy changes you might have to make... but stay on the sunny side up, because you'll be up and at 'em in no time. First, make sure you're actually on Snap Map. To do so, open Snapchat, and go to the camera home screen. Then, you'll have to drag your fingers in a pinching inward motion. This will then take you to the Snap Map, where you'll likely see the egg hunt going on as we speak. If that doesn't work, try updating the Snapchat app in settings. Older versions might not show the game, so just make sure your app is totally up-to-date. After making these quick fixes, you should be totally good to go for some hoppy hunting.

Participating in casual egg hunts with your family IRL is relatively fun. Your younger cousins might get really into it, and there's always a good amount of candy at the end. Even though this Snapchat game doesn't involve family or candy-related prizes, it's still pretty sweet. So if you're down to navigate your surrounding city with the strength and determination to collect every egg possible, then you're definitely ready for hoppin' good time.