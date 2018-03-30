Snapchat is fantastic for several reasons, but its Snap Map Easter egg hunt is really upping the game right now. For three days straight starting on Friday, March 30, Snapchatters will be able to hunt for Easter eggs via the Snap Map, and TBH, it's super entertaining... and also so festive. But if the big game isn't already working on your end for whatever possible reason, here's why you can't see eggs on Snapchat's Snap Map. There might be a few changes you'll have to make, but I promise it'll be a super easy fix.

In case you're not entirely sure what the Snap Map Easter egg hunt is, it's pretty simple and loads of fun. From March 30 until the evening of April 1, Snapchatters will have the chance to explore their neighborhoods while physically hunting for cyber eggs that are scattered throughout Snapchat's Snap Map. The goal is to collect as many eggs as possible before 9 p.m. PT on the evening of Easter Sunday (which is also April Fool's Day, if that's more your vibe). You might feel like you're playing a classic game of Pokemon Go!, as you'll have to trek through public places, such as restaurants, amusement parks, and malls to gain points. The eggs that you see on your Snap Map will be the same for your neighbors, so be prepared for a good friendly outing. TBH, I am pumped.

You might not see Easter eggs on Snapchat yet for a few reasons. One potential thing that could be preventing you from seeing the eggs is that you might not be looking at your Snap Map. To get to Snap Map, go to the Snapchat camera screen and pinch your fingers together. If you haven't used it yet, you'll see a few privacy options that'll determine if others can see your location, or if you want to go into Ghost Mode so nobody can see where you are. Luckily though, you can still play in Ghost Mode. Your friends won't be able to see your score or location, but either way works. It really is that simple, though — just get to your Snap Map, and you'll likely see a bunch of colorful Easter eggs scattered around your neighborhood. Each of them will be all ready for collecting.

Snapchat

If you still aren't seeing any Easter eggs once you're definitely on the Snap Map, it might be time to update your smart phone's Snapchat app. I didn't immediately see the eggs either, but I realized that Snapchat was not up-to-date on my phone. Just go to your settings and make sure you have the latest version of Snapchat. It's an easy fix, but it'll definitely help you get started ASAP.

If you aren't sure what to do once you find the eggs on Snap Map, it's super simple. Once you get to the egg's location, point your rear-facing camera at the cyber egg. You'll tap the egg on the screen, and you'll then receive one point for regular eggs, and five for the golden egg. It isn't a race, because eggs don't disappear once your friends get their hands on them. It's a super easy and fun way to pass the time, especially alongside family and friends.

Snapchat

Getting the colorful eggs to pop up on your Snapchat screen is super simple, but you might just have to make a few minor adjustments to your approach. Other than that, you should be ready to go. So, have way too much fun on your egg hunt and make sure to kick some major butt (all in good spirit, though).