Tweets About iPhone X Prove Everyone Isn't Ready For All The Sweet New Features

Today is the day. People are lined up outside of Apple stores, countdowns have ticked down to zero, and there is a good chance that anxious preorder customers won't take their eyes off of their tracking numbers all day. That's right, Apple's iPhone X is finally here. As with most big events in 2017, Twitter is the best place to go to see how people are feeling about it. Today is no different, and these tweets about the iPhone X indicate there are almost too many awesome new features to handle.

If you've been keeping up with Apple's announcements regarding the iPhone X, then you know that its release is bringing more updates to an iPhone in one go than ever before. For starters, Apple got rid of the Touch ID and the home button on the iPhone X in favor of an OLED screen and Face ID. The sleek look of the iPhone X comes from its all-glass design. Aesthetics are not the only thing this part of the upgrade is good for, though. The glass back on the iPhone X will allow you to juice up your phone without searching everywhere for your lightening cord.

Yep, the iPhone X has wireless charging, and according to the Apple website, you can charge your battery all the way up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes (depending on the charger, that is).

Oh, and you know those emojis that you use all day, every day? Well, now you can personalize them using the same facial recognition technology that you'll be opening your iPhone X with when you use Face ID. Animojis are basically emojis on steroids (in the best way). You create Animojis by using the front-facing camera, and it records your facial expressions so they can be applied to your favorite emojis.

If this sounds like a lot of tech upgrades to you, you're not alone. Take a look at these tweets about how the super-upgraded iPhone X is blowing their minds.

The Face ID feature is apparently "very, very" impressive.

Very, very impressed with Face ID on the #iPhoneX — Martin Sterling (@streetworker01) November 3, 2017

OLED will change you.

Heads up for the new iphone X adopters. I wanna let you know that once you go OLED you cannot go back. — محمد فايز ودين (@mohdfaezuddin) November 3, 2017

Face ID seems to be catching on quite nicely.

It’s here! Takes a bit of getting used to with no home button but face ID is really good! @Apple #iphoneX #iphoneXlaunch pic.twitter.com/E8WBzYyEBQ — Mark O'Connell (@mark_oc) November 3, 2017

I'm thinking I should just get the iPhone for the Face ID feature now.

FaceID is pure magic in real use. The iPhone X gestures work well. Screen is epic. But worth the price? Maybe. — Gavin Fabiani-Laymon (@gavinfabiani) November 3, 2017

Unlocking your phone with just your face does sound magical.

Testing, testing. Yep, the camera captures adorable very well.

Testing out the iPhone X camera. 😵 pic.twitter.com/nulkmqqS1i — ᴊ ᴜ s ᴛ ɪ ɴ (@_Just) November 3, 2017

No notch problems here. Oh, and the camera is "LIT!"

Tried the #iPhoneX and damn its fantastic! The notch isnt a hindrance as it was presumed to be. And much closer to size of normal iPhone than iPhone Plus. Which is even better! Camera is LIT. But heavier than other iPhones. pic.twitter.com/7XdEBv15sa — Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) November 3, 2017

Looks picture perfect to me.

Today was a perfect weather to spend at the park, and play with the camera on the iPhone X! #iPhoneX pic.twitter.com/E4vSWolnPt — Mehdi Shibahara (@MehdiShibahara) November 3, 2017

"Freaking brilliant." And that's when it's not even put together.

Meet the iPhone X nakee and striped down:



A freaking brilliant design. pic.twitter.com/4WeenS7abH — Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) November 3, 2017

People are here for the Animojis.

starting iphone X only iMessage group chat rules are you can only send animojis — iwan (@crackedbackdoor) November 3, 2017

The camera is getting a lot of love.

iPhone X does NOT MESS AROUND look at this front facing portrait mode pic.twitter.com/KZHTLoKWoy — emilee (@EmileeSmith94) November 3, 2017

There is good reason, too. If you've gotten your hands on an iPhone X, here are some tips for you to totally nail all of your Portrait Mode pictures.

The Portrait Lighting feature on the iPhone X will bring new dimension to your pictures thanks to five new lighting modes.

Natural Light is perfect for focusing on your subject, while blurring the background.

Studio Light will make sure that your subject's face is brightly lit, giving you a "clean" look.

Contour Light will focus in on highlights and lowlights with dramatic shadows.

Stage Light will make your subject's faces spotlit against a black background.

Stage Light Mono will do the same as Stage Light, but you'll get that film noir feel since it's in black-and-white.

I'm not quite sure what "fluidity of interactions" means, but it sounds like something you'd want.

The fluidity of interactions on the #iPhoneX is itself worth the premium , it even one-ups the 8 Plus. Don't see a future for home button on iPhone, FaceID is seamless. But I am still confused about the notch. — Varun Krishnan (@varunkrish) November 3, 2017

"Fresh?" I like fresh.

iPhone X is a fresh new iPhone experience 😊 — James Ash (@JamesAshh) November 3, 2017

If these iPhone X reactions are any indication, then this tenth anniversary version of the iPhone is definitely worth the wait (and the price tag).

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.