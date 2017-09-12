How Do Animojis Work? iPhone X Emojis Mimic Your Facial Expressions

Apple delivered the goods on Sept. 12 during its keynote address in Cupertino, California. The tech company finally, finally confirmed the details we've been waiting for about the iPhone 8. And, as a surprise to those watching, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said, “We do have one more thing... and we don't use that phrase lightly.” What he was referring to was the company's most high-tech device to date: the iPhone X, which has blessed users with the gift of animated emojis, better known as animojis. Texting will take on a whole new meaning now. Here's how animojis work on the iPhone X.

This exciting (yet slightly creepy) option is all thanks to the product's Face ID system. Not only does the feature provide top-notch security — the chances of someone hacking into your phone with via facial ID is literally one in one million, according to the keynote — but it also gives users the ability to make their favorite animated friends come to life. Fond of the pup? Enjoy using the squirrel? The smileys are your go-to? Awesome — the iPhone X will take things up a notch.

These animojis will mimic a user's facial movements to recreate them on the characters.

Emojipedia

Thanks to the facial recognition, users can channel their inner cat lady or dog lover and have the animals feel whatever they're feeling. Prepare to see a lot more annoyed pups and overjoyed kittens in the future. It's completely revolutionary... even if it seems a bit unsettling at first.

Take a look at the magic for yourself.

When you think about it, the iPhone has completely reinvented the way in which people communicate, from iMessages to FaceTime. It's no surprise that everyone's favorite method of communication (obviously emojis) would get real-time treatment. After all, how else are users going to look like exasperated animals when they're telling their co-workers they're late for the 9 a.m. meeting? A simple "be there in a few" doesn't cut it — it's time to believe the animoji hype, folks.

In addition to some fun features, Apple also showcased its most advanced products to date.

Courtesy of Apple

Attendees and live streamers were introduced to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the main event... or so everyone thought until Cook pulled a fast one on everybody with the iPhone X. The iPhone 8, which will be available for pre-order on Sept. 15 and available for purchase on Sept. 22, is considered a "huge step forward," according to Cook. It is set to feature wireless charging, (so don't worry about leaving the charger at home), the most durable glass the product has ever seen, and three beautiful colors: silver, space grey, and gold. The prices aren't quite as daunting as everyone originally thought. According to Fast Company, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus come in 64GB and 256GB versions, starting at $699 (iPhone 8) and $799 (iPhone 8 Plus).

The iPhone X is more substantial with its OLED display, facial recognition, touch screen display, and of course, animojis. Pre-orders begin on Oct. 27. The phone goes on sale on Nov. 3. The 64 GB version is slated at $999. It also comes in a 256GB version, but the price was not revealed, according to Fast Company.

There were also updates on the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

The Apple TV promises clearer pictures, smoother gaming capabilities, and the addition of live news, local, and news features, according to Fast Company. The Apple Watch also packs a strong punch. The Apple Watch Series 3 will deliver 80 percent faster WiFi, the capability for Siri to speak, and the option to stream Apple Music. Owners can contact friends and family through messaging and calls — no phone required.

The event opened and closed on an emotional note with reflections of founder Steve Jobs and his message, which read,

One of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something wonderful and put it out there.

Here's to the next 10 years of Apple.