Apple iPhone 8 Is Here & The Rumors Are Finally Over

One thing is clear from Apple's Sept. 12 keynote address: The company's mission always focuses on the people... and what the people want is the new iPhone. After months of waiting and sorting through a myriad of rumors, techies can rest easy — the iPhone 8 is here, at long last.

Apple's Chief Executive Officer, Tim Cook, introduced everyone to the highly anticipated device at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. Those who were unable to attend were allowed to tune in live from their homes and offices to learn all about the latest gadgets. Let's breathe a collective sigh of relief — the main event has arrived.

No other device in our time has become as powerful as the iPhone, Cook noted, and it's completely true. Everyone's been totally consumed by their cell for the past 10 years, and now, even more so thanks to these revolutionary updates.

"This is a huge step forward for the iPhone," Cook said.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus feature the most durable glass ever used. The highly anticipated product will be available in silver, space grey, and gold. Even better? The device is water and dust resistant. For those who are prone to taking a lot of selfies and posting fun videos on their Instagram stories, the device's revolutionary camera and sound options make everything crystal clear.

Speaking of revolutionary, charging the phone with a chord is now a thing of the past.

For those who are always on 1 percent battery at work while their charger is at home in their apartments, things could be a real problem... but not anymore. That scenario will be a distant memory, all thanks to the iPhone 8. No matter a user's location, they're able to get some juice in their phone sans chord.

And — believe it or not — the price isn't as daunting as everyone originally thought.

According to Fast Company, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus come in 64 GB and 256 GB versions, starting at $699 (iPhone 8) and $799 (iPhone 8 Plus). It's definitely not something cheap by any means, but at least the starting price didn't reach quadruple digits.

Now is the time to mark the calendar.

The iPhone 8 will be available very soon. Pre-orders on the phone begin on Sept. 15 and go on sale a week later, on the 22.

But the iPhone 8 wasn't the only gadget introduced at the event.

Surprise! There was more in store for techies than just the iPhone 8. Apple also introduced the world to the iPhone X (iPhone 10) with its touch screen options, Face ID, OLED display, and animated emojis: I repeat animated emojis. The chances of someone breaking into another person's phone with this new Face ID technology? One in a million — literally. Pre-orders begin on Oct. 27, and the phone goes on sale on Nov. 3. The 64 GB version is slated at $999. It also comes in a 256 GB version, but the price was not revealed, according to Fast Company.

Attendees and those live streaming the keynote were also shown the new features of the Apple Watch and Apple TV. The Apple TV promises clearer pictures, smoother gaming capabilities, and the addition of live news, local, and news features, according to Fast Company. The Apple Watch is just as impressive. The Apple 3 Watch will deliver 80 percent faster WiFi, the capability for Siri to speak, and the option to stream Apple Music. Owners can contact friends and family through messaging and calls, but no phone is required.

After groundbreaking introductions for the company's most advanced products to date, Cook ended the event on an emotional note with a quote from Apple's founder Steve Jobs. The message read,

One of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something wonderful and put it out there.

That is certainly the case with the iPhone and all of Apple's products. Cheers to an exciting new chapter.