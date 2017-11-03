Tweets about iPhone X Animojis Show How Amazed People Are By The New Feature

If you're at all interested in Apple's new iPhone X — which was released today, Nov. 3 — then I'm sure you're familiar with some of the new technology that you'll find in the latest iPhone. One of the biggest changes is the addition of facial recognition technology. If you know nothing else about what this new technology does, just know that it is what makes Animojis possible. To understand more about these new animated emojis, just take a look at these tweets about iPhone X Animojis.

One of the biggest changes coming with the new iPhone X is the use of Face ID in place of the Touch ID. There is no home button on the iPhone X. Instead, the new facial recognition technology will unlock your phone with just one look at the front-facing camera. That's not all this make-you-feel-like-a-spy technology is good for, though.

Facial recognition technology is also here to give your emojis a serious upgrade. Emojis are probably my second-most used form of communication in iMessages, right behind GIFs (words are pretty much a last resort). With the advent of Animojis, you might just find your GIF usage going way down, because these new Animojs are basically the best combination of GIFs and emojis.

How do Animojis work, exactly? Well, you use the front-facing camera with the facial recognition technology to record yourself, and then you can see your very own facial movements applied to your favorite emoji. So, instead of just sending a cute puppy emoji, you can send your bestie a puppy Animoji sporting your smile to show just how happy you really are. OK, it might sound a little odd at first, but once you see it, you'll be blown away.

Just look at all of the people taking to Twitter to show how amazed they are with the new iPhone X Animojis.

Animoji > Work

Adults: With the iPhone X working from your iPhone is more efficient than ever before



Me: ...but Animoji tho, amirite? 🦄 pic.twitter.com/TE9DpMKBy9 — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) November 3, 2017

A unicorn that mimics your facial expressions takes precedence over any and all work-related functions, right?

Apparently, the Animoji technology is spot-on.

Playing with Animoji on my new iPhone X, the facial expressions mimic exactly what your face does, it is really quite uncanny (and fun!) pic.twitter.com/Y5wG8xKzHb — Craig Smith (@wrenasmir) November 3, 2017

You could probably get started on your very own Pixar film with how realistic these Animojis are.

So, Animoji karaoke is a thing now.

Animoji karaoke is totally worth $1,000 on the iPhone X pic.twitter.com/1EcGouOHEh — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) November 3, 2017

But, really, is this the real life?

People are really getting into it.

Hey, this could be perfect if you have been dying to get a pup, but your landlord doesn't allow them.

Sexy poop, you guys. SEXY. POOP.

At first, it was a little jarring to hear what sounds like Antonio Banderas voicing a poop Animoji. After you hear it, though, you won't want to stop hearing it.

You can make all your '90s Lisa Frank dreams come true.

This unicorn Animoji looks like it flew right off of my third-grade notebook, and I am not mad about it.

It's no surprise that this panda Animoji knew all the lyrics.

I have discovered the iPhone X's killer app. pic.twitter.com/6sqi9Gc6Tu — Campbell Simpson (@csimps0n) November 2, 2017

A Stranger Things and Animoji mashup is the most 2017 thing to happen today.

A great resource for all of your Animoji needs.

iPhone X Animojis:



👽 Alien

🐱 Cat

🐔 Chicken

🐶 Dog

🦊 Fox

🐵 Monkey

🐼 Panda

🐷 Pig

💩 Poo

🐰 Rabbit

🤖 Robot

🦄 Unicornhttps://t.co/tTgM0yGoGM pic.twitter.com/u9K0Zy7XF5 — Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) October 25, 2017

As of right now, there are 12 Animojis that you can bring to life.

Alien Animojis are the new "good morning" text.

Hey, this will definitely ensure that you're up and out of bed.

Warning: bold Animoji statement coming up.

Hey now, it's a big tech world. There's room for two totally distracting apps for you to waste your time.

As you can tell, Twitter is very pleased with the iPhone X Animoji feature. It's only a matter of time now before Animoji karaoke becomes the next big thing, and I am very much here for it. OK, now I'm off to count my pennies because it's become increasingly clear that buying an iPhone X is the key to Animoji happiness right now.

