Tweets About Donald Trump's Las Vegas Shooting Speech Show People Are Not Happy With His Response

In the wake of the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 1 — which is now considered the worst mass shooting in modern American history — President Donald Trump addressed a nation in mourning. On Monday, Oct. 2, he assured the country that "our bonds cannot be broken by violence" during a press conference. Tweets about Donald Trump's Las Vegas shooting speech have begun to surface, and people definitely have a lot to say.

President Trump took a religious route during his speech and said,

Scripture teaches us the Lord is close to the broken hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. We seek comfort in those words, for we know that God lives in the hearts of those who grieve.

He offered prayers and a speedy recovery for those who have been injured. He continued,

To the wounded who are now recovering in hospitals, we are praying for full and speedy recovery and pledge to you our support from this day forward.

The president did not call this an act of terror — something that has caused a stir on social media — and he did not release any updated information about the event. As of Oct. 2, the gunman who shot concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino was identified by Nevada police, so the president was not expected to reveal any new details. What he did say, however, caused quite a reaction.

Some people were not pleased with the president's speech about the tragedy.

Saddened by events in #LasVegasShooting. Gun laws in America will no doubt never change. #Trump bans Muslims when he needs to ban guns! — WriterCarerMum (@WriterCarerMum) October 2, 2017

1. Horrible news from Vegas

2. USA please sort your gun laws out.

3. Trump's praying for victims about as much use as a chocolate fireguard. — Jonny (@BlindDrunkMouse) October 2, 2017

Trump is visiting Vegas on Wednesday...because he's got something more pressing to attend to tomorrow? 🤔 — Morena (@Mothupiii) October 2, 2017

Seriously trump quoting script? Talk about fake. #LasVegasShooting — Jen (@KurliQJen) October 2, 2017

I can't even *listen* to a supposedly unbiased speech and not hear Trump pandering to certain groups, which is really frustrating. — Alex F (@karmagypsy) October 2, 2017

Others were curious why he referred to this as "an act of evil" but not "an act of terror."

Isis or not, Muslim or not, he’s a terriost. “Homegrown” terriost. He caused terror in our homeland 😡 https://t.co/WJlME6LB3b — Hailey (@Xoxohailz) October 2, 2017

Any act of terror is terrorism. It’s just basic English. When will people learn? 😔 — Katie Hart (@LadyMarieHart) October 2, 2017

I think this qualifies as a terror attack regardless of political or religious motive, terrorizing and murder was the result. https://t.co/3PTcUEmAAK — Robin Enochs (@RobinEnochs) October 2, 2017

its only a terrorist attack if a Muslim did it.if its a white dude from the same country? "act of pure evilll *Trump's voice*" — fiqmaad (@fiqmaad) October 2, 2017

Hey mr trump why don't you just call it like it is, non-islamic white terrorism. Oh that's right my bad its only terrorism if theyre foreign — John Bramlet (@realJohn_David) October 2, 2017

#GunControl began trending on Twitter.

How many more mass shootings are gonna occur until our government realizes that we need better #guncontrol ? — Diana (@_dianasaurrr) October 2, 2017

This isn't complicated. We need politicians who care more about their community than about the NRA. #Guncontrol is long overdue. — David Edward Burke (@DavidEBurke) October 2, 2017

Your thoughts and prayers won't prevent another mass murder, but #guncontrol can. — Jordan Gavaris (@JordanGavaris) October 2, 2017

if you oppose sensible #guncontrol legislation, please throw your thoughts and prayers for Las Vegas directly into the nearest dumpster fire — bearable technology (@franglophonic) October 2, 2017

America is tired of grieving from mass shooting after mass shooting. Lives lost in Las Vegas mean nothing if we take no action. #GunControl — Cain Turner (@CainTurnerVA) October 2, 2017

Then there were those who stood by the president.

Trump did a good job, can't criticize that speech — Harps💪🏼🤑 (@harp_the_don) October 2, 2017

Good speech from American president. A call to look to the Lord and to pray. Pretty amazing. #trump #LasVegasShooting #PrayForLasVegas — Sherry S. (@switzer61) October 2, 2017

It would say “ Trump caused the Vegas Massacre”... that is how the media rolls — Mag-Man (@ndtguy01) October 2, 2017

The shooter, who law enforcement identified as a Nevada local and who has been fatally shot, opened fire from the 32nd floor of his room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The attack began around 10 p.m. PT during Jason Aldean's performance at the Route 91 Harvest festival. These actions ultimately took the lives of at least 59 people and injured at least 515 more. Roughly 30,000 people were in attendance.

Many took to social media to offer their condolences, including politicians. Trump posted a tweet to his public Twitter account on Oct. 1, which directed his “warmest condolences and sympathies” to all those affected by the tragedy. His message reads, “My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!”

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Former President Barack Obama — among other politicians — also chimed in.

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

Words fail this morning. The friendship & support of Canadians is with the victims in Las Vegas & the people of the US. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas, we are grieving with you—the victims, those who lost loved ones, the responders, & all affected by this cold-blooded massacre. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Thinking of the victims and responders in Las Vegas. This should be unimaginable in America. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 2, 2017

However, regardless of race or political affiliation, people do agree that the scene was horrific. Concertgoer Meghan Kearney spoke to MSNBC about the tragedy and how it unfolded. She said,

We heard what sounded like firecrackers going off. Then all of a sudden we heard what sounded like a machine gun. People started screaming that they were hit. When we started running out there were probably a couple hundred [people] on the ground.

Footage from the event is difficult to watch. A video shows the sound of automatic gunfire during the concert, followed by fans trying to take cover. There appeared to be at least three bursts of gunfire, per The New York Times. SWAT teams immediately headed to Mandalay Bay after reports of the attack emerged. Festival-goer Rachel De Kerf told CNN she believed the gunshots lasted for 10 to 15 minutes. Monique Dumas, De Kerf's sister, recounted the events to CNN, saying,

The band was rushed off the stage, the floodlights came on the crowd, and you see on the right hand of the stage the person who was injured, so they're calling for medics, calling for security, then there was gunfire again.

This is certainly not the news any of us wanted to wake up to. Our condolences go out to all those who were affected. If you're looking to help victims, click here.