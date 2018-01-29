Tweets About Beyonce’s Hat At The Grammys Show Mixed Reactions

Beyoncé's in the house, everyone! Our queen made an appearance at the 2018 Grammys, and one of her accessories is causing some commotion on Twitter. That's right: All of the tweets about Beyoncé's hat at the Grammys show total mixed reactions, but she still looks freaking fantastic. (Who are we kidding, though? Beyoncé looks like a goddess in just about anything she puts on — even a gigantic, oddly-shaped hat.

More to come.