I don't really like the Bachelor. Beyond the fact that I find the premise of a bunch of hot girls competing for a guy's hand in marriage to be totally offensive, I honestly just find the show kind of boring. I know people tune in for the "drama" but I've never really come across anything on that show that made me want to stay tuned. That is until last night's episode when my anger at this season's bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., was so great that the show actually captured my attention. These tweets about Arie not leaving after the breakup with his fianceè Becca Kufrin go to show that I wasn't the only one infuriated.

For those of you who aren't up to date on what happened last night, let me fill you in. Usually, The Bachelor ends with a proposal. The bachelor gives the final rose to the girl he wants to make his bride and then, realistically, a few months later they privately breakup and Us Weekly announces their split to the world. Arie decided to do things a little differently. Instead of waiting for the more private breakup a few months later, he just couldn't wait to tell Becca that he had made the wrong decision. So, naturally, he showed up at her place and told her on unedited television that he actually was in love with Lauren B. And the worst part? After totally shattering her heart on television, HE REFUSED TO LEAVE.

It's not a matter of taking a hint. She literally TOLD HIM TO LEAVE.

For the love of God, just GET OUT.

You know he was still lurking outside even after he finally "left."

That knock on the door was totally inappropriate.

Just free everyone from this pain and end it all!

Maybe he just thought "leave" and "make yourself at home" meant the same thing...?

He's a Grade-A lurker.

You know he's only sticking around to cheer himself up.

Can the cameraman not add to her misery?

NO, SHE IS NOT OK.

Please just LEAVE!

He's a "total creep."

Didn't his former career prepare him for this conversation?

His behavior can only be described as "selfish."

It may have been minutes, but it felt like he was there for years.

He is a sloth.

We are literally all begging you to just LEAVE.

People are estimating "over a million women" were yelling at their TV screens last night.

It was a true test of our nation's patience.

He is the WORST person in the world.

Going viral is more important than Becca's dignity, as far as Arie's concerned.

SHE TOLD YOU TO LEAVE! STOP SITTING THERE LIKE A DUMMY!

The only real logical explanation is his Uber was too far away.

While the rest of us are truly furious with Arie for his actions, Becca has taken a more mature approach.

“He’s a good person, I don’t think he’s a monster and purposely did this to hurt me and make me feel this way. But it’s just the result of his actions,” the 27-year-old told People. “At the end of the day, I don’t think he thought through everything of how ending things with Lauren would be, how being engaged to me would be and what breaking up with me and going back to her would be. I don’t think he thought it through, but I don’t think he did it maliciously to break my heart.”

So, yeah, she's classier and kinder than all of us combined. Here's to hoping that she'll be the next bachelorette. OR, better yet, that she leaves The Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise behind once and for all and finds real love.

