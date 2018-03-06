Becca K.'s Quotes About Arie After 'The Bachelor' Finale Are So, So Heartbreaking
If there's anyone that America collectively wanted to hug during Monday night's Bachelor finale, it was Becca K. Although she accepted Arie's onscreen proposal in Peru, their relationship crumbled weeks after when Arie told her he wanted to explore the possibility of being with runner-up Lauren B. We have to wait until Tuesday's "After the Final Rose" to see Becca (and the wrath of every woman in Bachelor Nation) meet Arie again, but for now, Becca K.'s quotes about Arie are enough to break our hearts all over again.
Speaking to PEOPLE after Part 1 of the finale, the Minnesota publicist said that she doesn't hold Arie's decision against him. While she may have had to relive the painful breakup by watching it on live TV, the split happened a few months ago for Becca, so she's probably developed a calmer mindset about it since. Anything could happen on "After the Final Rose," but it looks like Becca still sees Arie in some good favor:
A reality TV production team's decision-making is a mystery to me, but I would like to think it was producers' nudging that convinced Arie to conduct this breakup on camera. While the two's unedited conversation during the split hinted that Becca knew of Arie's hesitation about the engagement, it's safe to say that she was totally blindsided by the actual breakup. Even from the day of Arie's proposal in Peru, Becca had an inkling that his connection with her would win out in the end:
We caught a glimpse of the two's post-engagement life in home video footage that showed them cuddling in a hammock and tossing pizza dough. It was probably a blissful few weeks of "I love that"'s and tours of Arie's cardigan collection. However, Becca hints that Arie avoided being honest about his feelings when it came to trying to move past Lauren.
As much as we may like to pretend that Bachelor relationships are immune to modern-day troubles, Becca shared that Arie liking Lauren's Instagram photos as the season began airing was a huge red flag.
While Arie and Lauren's post-show relationship has yet to be clarified for audiences, Becca's reunion with them on "After the Final Rose" is destined to be awkward.
"After the Final Rose" airs on Tuesday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.