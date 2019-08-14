Contrary to popular opinion, dates don't have to involve alcohol. "Getting drinks" seems like a classic go-to date, but if you don't drink, then you're probably not going to have a great time watching your date get progressively drunker while you sip on soda. The point of a date is getting to know someone, and for me, genuine connections are best made when I don't have a drink in my hand. If you really want to let your personality shine, then I've got some suggestions for a sober date idea based on your zodiac sign, because a good time isn't contingent on alcohol consumption.

One of the best ways to show a date your personality is to pick an activity well suited to the traits of your zodiac sign. While there's nothing wrong with going to the movies, a unique date idea will probably impress your date more than a run-of-the-mill suggestion (and will probably also be a lot more fun). Whether your zodiac sign is better suited for a outdoorsy date or a chill date, these sober date ideas will allow you to leave a lasting impression on the lucky person you invite along. The best part: No alcohol is required.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Paint Pottery Shutterstock Quirky, clever Aquarians love nothing more than to create, so an artsy date spent painting pottery is perfect for those born under this sign. A ton of pottery studios offer this activity, and even if you or your date are not quite artistically gifted, you're sure to have fun making your own creations regardless. Since you're known for your generosity, you can also surprise your date by gifting them your freshly-painted piece once you're finished.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20): Hit The Beach It shouldn't be a surprise that those born under the fish sign love being around water. Spending the day lounging with a date at the beach is a great way for a laid-back Pisces to achieve the chill vibe they crave. Even if it's too cold for swimming, you'll still love the feeling of sticking your toes in the sand and getting some downtime with your date.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Go Frisbee Golfing Aries folks are never afraid to embrace the latest trends, so why not do something a little different and go Frisbee golfing? People born under the sign of the ram tend to be energetic and athletic, and taking a date to a Frisbee golf course will allow you to indulge in a little healthy competition. Bonus: Your date is likely to get pretty turned on by your competitive side.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Visit A Botanical Garden Taureans are drawn to beauty, and what could be more beautiful than a flower-filled garden? A stroll through a botanical garden with a date will definitely appeal to your love of aesthetics (as well as your penchant for all things artistic and luxurious). Since you're also known for being practical and ambitious, you could probably use a chance to stop and smell the roses.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Attend A Murder Mystery Dinner Shutterstock Outgoing, adaptable Geminis appreciate anything eclectic, so taking a date to a murder mystery dinner is sure to fit the bill. Dinner theater shows are not only fun and different — they also often give you a chance to interact with other attendees and puzzle out a mystery together. What could be better than getting the chance to exercise both your wit and your love of social interaction?

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Make A Meal Together Those born under the sign of Cancer are sweet and sentimental, and there's no better way to allow a Cancer to feel nurturing than by preparing a meal with a date. Whether you attend a cooking class or tackle a new recipe at home, making dinner with a date will definitely fulfill your desire for intimacy and comfort. Since you're also known for being unpretentious, you don't even have to make anything fancy to feel satisfied.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Listen To A Jazz Band There's no denying that Leos love a life of luxury. Forget less is more — those born under the sign of the lion believe that bigger is better, and a date night spent attending a fancy jazz concert is perfect for you. If your date is feeling bold enough, they may even join you on the dance floor and give you a chance to show off your best dance moves.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Visit A Flea Market Down-to-earth Virgos have a keen eye for detail and an appreciation for the simpler things in life, which is why an afternoon spent at a flea market would make for a great date. You always put others before yourself, so getting a chance to shop local will no doubt appeal to your philanthropic tendencies. Your creativity will also allow you to point out hidden gems that your date may have otherwise missed.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): Go To An Art Exhibit Shutterstock Libras can't get enough of beauty and harmony, so what better place to go on a date than an art exhibit? You tend to appreciate all things stylish and modern, so even though you'd probably enjoy a museum date, visiting a cutting-edge exhibit is definitely more your style. It doesn't even matter if you and your date don't totally get or even like the exhibit — you'll still have plenty to talk about.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Take A Hot Yoga Class Sensual Scorpios love a dark, mysterious setting, so taking a date to a hot yoga class is definitely worth a try. I know what you're thinking: Is it really a good idea to spend a date dripping with sweat? But the dark room, soft music, and flickering candles are sure to put Scorpios in the mood for romance — especially if you and your date get to pair up for some partner exercises.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Do Some Geocaching A Sagittarius belongs in the great outdoors, and a date spend geocaching will give those born under the sign of the archer the perfect opportunity for discovery and adventure. What is geocaching, you ask? It's like a treasure hunt where you use navigational techniques to hunt down hidden containers, called "geocaches" or "caches," at locations marked by coordinates. You're born to explore, and you'll love the chance to take your date along for the ride.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Have A Picnic Capricorns are all for tradition, and what could be more traditional than a simple, romantic picnic date? Being orderly and practical, you're bound to think of everything you and your date need for the perfect picnic, and considering how reliable you are, you'll also make sure you two aren't stranded without napkins or utensils. It doesn't take much to woo you, and an afternoon spent eating in the park is all you really need to have a good time.