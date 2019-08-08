Here's What To Do Before A Date, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

I think most people can agree that dates can be pretty terrifying, especially when they're with someone new. I mean, you're basically required to sit across from a stranger for at least an hour while you both attempt to consume food and hold conversation at the same time. If that's not a challenge, then I don't know what is. Some people have their own pre-date rituals (mine used to entail frantically pacing my room and convincing myself not to reschedule), but if you need some suggestions for what to do before a date, based on your zodiac sign, then I've got you covered.

Everyone is different, and everyone has different ways to relax. Your zodiac sign says a lot about what you enjoy and what you need, so that sign might also contain the solution for keeping you calm, cool, and collected before your date. Perhaps a little self-pampering is your jam. Or maybe the best way to calm your nerves is to do some yoga. Just as some signs take longer to feel a spark on dates, some as bound to feel extra nervous before putting themselves out there, and a calming activity can make a big difference. Here's my recommendation for your new pre-date ritual, based on your sign.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Bake Something Shutterstock Aquarius folks are known for being curious and creative, so those with this sign might find baking to be just the thing to settle those pre-date jitters. Grab a sheet pan and your baking supplies, and fill the time before the big night making a batch of cookies or inventing a totally new recipe. Since you're also known for your generosity, baking will give you an excuse to bring some goodies to your date.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20): Practice Yoga Even the always-chill Pisces can get nervous before a date, and yoga is the perfect way to help a Pisces find their zen. With your gentle, patient, and selfless nature, having some time to reflect is always important, and practicing yoga will allow you to slow down and express your gratitude. The best part: You don't even need a mat or an extensive knowledge of yoga sequences to practice, because there is no wrong way to meditate.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Start A Home-Improvement Project An Aries is resourceful and spontaneous, and the best way for an Aries to make use of free time before a date is to throw themselves into a home improvement project. Whether that means hanging up photos or tearing down wallpaper, giving your space a mini makeover is a great way to keep both your hands and your mind busy. You'll also find this to be a great outlet for your creativity and pent-up energy.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Work Out A Taurus is known for being both practical and ambitious, so a quick pre-date workout is this sign's best bet. As well as giving you a rush of endorphins, a spin class or a jog will put your determination to work and keep your mind distracted from worrying. You also love physical pleasures, so while the workout might not be fun while you're doing it, you know that you'll feel great once you're done. Just make sure you leave yourself enough time to shower before heading out.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Chat With A Friend Shutterstock Geminis love to socialize, and spending too much time alone (especially before a date) is never a good idea. With your expressiveness and quick wit, talking with a friend about any concerns you might have is much more productive than getting caught up in your own thoughts. Whether you chat with a friend on the phone or meet up with them for coffee, a little socialization will definitely help you feel more relaxed and ready for your date.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Do Some Journaling Those born under the sign of Cancer are known for being big softies, and that intuition and sentimentality is probably best suited to some thoughtful journaling. Take your emotional depth and put it to the page by listing everything you love about yourself, everything you're looking for in a partner, or even anything you might be nervous about before a date. Writing out your thoughts out will give you some clarity and definitely take your stress level down a few notches.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Take A Selfie Leos are born to shine and thrive on love and admiration, so what better way to get a little confidence boost than by posting a super hot pic on Instagram? Take a chance and post that cute selfie or sexy bathing suit pic you've been nervous about sharing, and just wait for the likes to come pouring in. All the fire emojis you're sure to get will help you feel extra confident before heading out on your date.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Get Organized There's nothing Virgos appreciate more than cleanliness and order, so taking on some Marie Kondo-style organizing is the perfect stress reliever. Whether you decide to put aside some old clothes for donation or want to totally overhaul your closet, spend some time de-cluttering your life and you'll be feeling calmer before you know it. Dating is all about embracing new things, so what better way to do that than getting rid of some old things?

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): Give Yourself A Manicure Shutterstock A Libra enjoys beauty, harmony, and peace, so an at-home manicure may be just the thing to put a Libra at ease. Since you don't always know how to say "no" to people, you deserve to spend some time practicing some self-love and pampering. Seeing as you love symmetry, you'll also breathe a sigh of relief to have perfectly polished nails rather than chipped ones for your date.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Listen To Music For a dark, mysterious Scorpio, going out on a date can be a major challenge, and Scorpios might really benefit by having a jam session before heading out. With your strong will and flair for the dramatic, you're probably better off pumping yourself up rather than seeking comfort elsewhere, and listening to your favorite songs is a great way to do that. Privacy is imperative for you, so retreat to your bedroom, blast your tunes, and dance it out — it will do wonders for your nerves.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Spend Time Outside For a Sagittarius, nothing sounds better than hitting the open road, and spending time outdoors always brings this sign serenity. Whether you go for a bike ride or lay out in the sun reading a book, getting fresh air will help you relax and unwind before a nerve-wracking date. Your philosophical mind always needs a challenge, and being outdoors will also give you space to think and reflect.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Run Errands Being practical and disciplined, staying on top of things is essential for Capricorns, and a great way to do that is to run errands before a night out. Go grocery shopping, do laundry, or perform any other task hanging over you. Not only will you be grateful for taking care of these things later — you'll also feel more relaxed on your date knowing that you don't have any chores to deal with the next day.