No matter how cute your outfit, how bomb the restaurant is, or even how long you and your date have been flirting — sometimes, sparks take a while to, well, heat up. It's totally natural if it takes a while to feel a spark on dates. And as country-disco icon Kacey Musgraves reminds us, sometimes the hottest fires started with a slow burn.

If you know you're feeling some feelings and want to keep seeing your date, it may just take a second for your sparks to start flying. As astrologer Linda Furiate, tells Elite Daily, "I would imagine any sign will take a while to warm up [especially] if they are on a date with someone who just isn’t right for them." And though it could take any sign a little while to really feel a budding connection with a new boo, I have to wonder, are some astrological signs particularly predestined for a slow burn? According to astrology, it sure seems like it.

If you notice it takes you a while to feel a spark on dates with a new cutie, you may be one of these four zodiac signs.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) Giphy According to Furiate, the first sign that may need a minute to feel the heat, is the stable and steady Virgo, depicted by the virgin. "Virgo is known for their ability to discriminate," Furiate says. "This quality serves them well as they can analyze and observe behavioral traits. Once Virgo can discern specific qualities and characteristics that they may find inviting, Virgo will begin to warm up. Initially Virgo may appear cold or insensitive. A date must measure up to allow the heart to engage." Ever analytic Virgos may need a few dates to ensure their date is their speed, and to open up to them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Giphy Is there such a thing as fire sign that's slow to burn? According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, yes. Energetic Sagittarius may need a few dates for connection to occur. "Sagittarius’s may be big fun to hang out with, however, they are uncommitted to any decision making regarding relationships. It takes the archer a while to decide if there’s a 'spark' because they are more focused on having fun than their actual date," Stardust says. The explorers of the zodiac, Sagittarius may take a while to settle down enough to feel sparks.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19) Giphy The ever serious sea-goat, Capricorns too can take a while to feel sparks on a date. "Capricorn may appear to be reserved and overly professional when on a date," Furiate says. "Capricorn has a strong desire for everyone to meet their high standards. Capricorn may hold back their emotions until they are certain their date and/or potential partner share a similar level of hard work and desire for success to achieve their goals. Once they feel their date is on an equal playing field, Capricorn may loosen up and allow a more sensitive side of self to emerge." Making sure their standards will be met before they completely open up, Capricorns can take a few dates to really connect.