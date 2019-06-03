I am true believer in the hype song. Whether it’s hitting the gym or gearing up for a big moment at work, I love to have the right song to listen to to set to the mood; A song that helps me feel my most powerful and ready to take on the challenge. But most of all, knowing the best song to listen to before a date can make all the difference between a good date and a great one, because it can put you in date mode before you even walk out the door.

What date mode means differs from person to person. Maybe for you it’s about being comfortable opening your heart to someone. For others, maybe it's about pumping up the confidence so you walk in the door feeling your oats. Whatever the case may be, the right song is an incredible tool for helping you to get in that headspace. After all, summer is here so your nights are about to get busy.

If you're not sure where to start, it never hurts to look to the stars for some advice. So, with that in mind, here is the hype song should probably be playing next time you're getting ready for a date night, based on your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19): “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish BillieEilishVEVO on YouTube OK, this track my not be your typical love song, but Aries, have you ever been typical? No. This fire sign, ruled by Mars — the planet associated with passion and aggression — isn’t afraid to be in touch with their bad side. Which is why lyrics like “I'm that bad type / Make your mama sad type / Make your girlfriend mad tight / Might seduce your dad type / I'm the bad guy, duh” have the middle finger energy that gets Aries’ blood pumping and ready to take on the dating world.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 TO MAY 20): “I Can't Get Enough" by Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, and J Balvin bennyblancoVEVO on YouTube For a warm hearted and romantic sign like Venus-ruled Taurus, going all-in on love is the way to awaken their spirit pre-date. But this song, which brims with optimism about love, is also the message a grounded earth sign like Taurus needs to open up. Honestly, we could all probably use a reminder to be a little crazier with our heart.

GEMINI (MAY 21 TO JUNE 20): "Talk" by Khalid KhalidVEVO on YouTube This song about wanting to get into another person's mind will no doubt resonate with curious and communicative Gemini. After all, the best dates for this sign are the ones where you dig a little deeper and really get to know the other person. Lyrics like “What's been on your mind? / There's no reason we should hide / Tell me somethin' I ain't heard before” are basically a transcript of every Gemini date.

CANCER (JUNE 21 TO JULY 22) “Thinking Bout You” by Ciara Ciara on YouTube For guarded Cancer, going on a date can be really challenging. This is a sign that both wants to open their heart and let someone in, while at the same time doing everything they can to wall people out and stay safe from ever being hurt again. But in order to fall in love, Cancer, you have to drop your guard long enough for someone to see the sweet soul inside. Which is why a song that is so unabashed in its desire for love like “Thinking About You” is both totally catchy and uplifting, but also offers some real advice for this sign.

LEO (JULY 23 TO AUG. 22): “Juice” by Lizzo Lizzo Music on YouTube Not that Leo really needs to hype up for a date, since this sign is not short on confidence, having a song that mirrors your attitude can only take it to the next level. And when you need to really feel yourself, you can’t beat Lizzo. Lyrics like: “If I'm shinin', everybody gonna shine (yeah, I'm goals) / I was born like this, don't even gotta try (now you know) / I'm like chardonnay, get better over time (so you know) / Heard you say I'm not the baddest, b*tch, you lied,” are pretty much the Leo model. Periodt.

VIRGO (AUG. 23 TO SEPT. 22) "I Want You" by Tayla Parx Tayla Parx on YouTube For Virgo to get in the right headspace before their date, they need to, well, get out of their headspace. That's because this highly critical sign can easily turn the lens back on themselves in the time before a date. But here’s the thing: Self acceptance is a great way to release all that negative self talk. And “I Want You” is basically that lesson in lyrical form. “I'm still trying to break some habits (habits) / Sometimes I'm choosy or greedy or both / Don't we all come with some baggage? (Baggage) And I know I got more than most.” Nailed it.

LIBRA (SEPT. 23 TO OCT. 22): "Jet Black" by Anderson .Paak featuring Brandy Tarantino18 on YouTube If summer were a zodiac sign it would be Libra and this song may be the ultimate summer bop. So, for the ultimate social butterfly of the zodiac, Libra, it is going to get them in the exact right mood to hit the town and open up to love. It has both the energy and the laid back vibe that will leave evert Libra feeling themselves.

SCORPIO (OCT. 23 TO NOV. 21): “Big Ole Freak” by Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion on YouTube For Scorpio, date night is all about a seduction. Whether or not that actually goes anywhere is up to them, but that kind of energy and vibe is how they get in the right mood for date night. So, any song that speaks to their freaky side is going get them hyped for romance. This summer, that song, hands down, is “Big Ole Freak” and with lyrics like “I got 'em addicted, he feindin' / My body a drug and he need it / He begging me for the treatment / He throw a fit when I leave 'em,” you can see why Scorpio is going to be all about it.

CAPRICORN (DEC. 22 TO JAN. 19): “7 Rings" by Ariana Grande ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube For Capricorn, dating can be extra stressful because it can feel out of their control — and also because it can feel like a waste of their precious time. The best way to combat that type of thinking is to remember what an amazing catch you are and that, ultimately, you are self sufficient and it's up to your date to do the impressing and prove themselves to you. In other words, embrace that Ariana energy.

SAGITTARIUS (NOV. 22 TO DEC. 21): Never Really Over Katy Perry KatyPerryVEVO on YouTube Sagittarius is an eternal optimist about life in general, but especially about love. That's part of why they don't feel any pressure to hold on to partners; They are true believers in the idea that those who really love you will come back. And this song both has the poppy beat to get Sag in the mood for romance, but also reflects their attitudes about love coming back to you if it’s meant to be.

AQUARIUS (JAN. 20 TO FEB. 18) “About Work the Dancefloor” by Georgia GeorgiaVEVO on YouTube For a unique sign like Aquarius, the standard pop love song is not going to get them fired up for romance. No, this sign needs something a little more dreamy and contemplative to speak to their heart. They want a love that is built on something deeper, more fundamental. If they are a little bittersweet, all the better. I know, that sounds counter productive, but hey, that's Aquarius for ya.