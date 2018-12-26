2018 has been many (often cringeworthy) things, but one admittedly incredible aspect of the past year has been the music. I mean, if you haven't been keeping up with all the fire tunes that have dropped throughout 2018, I'm going to assume that you've been living under a rock (which is cool, but where was my invite?). But seriously, what I'm trying to say here is that, if the last 365 days have brought us anything positive, it has to be these workout songs that are perfect for your 2019 playlist.

You might think it's Khalid's smooth-as-butter voice or Ariana Grande's ability to serenade you with a single, chilling note that's helping you crush your workouts, and while all of that may indeed be true, there's actually legit science to back up the fact that music can help improve your fitness routine. For instance, a study published in the scientific journal PLOS One revealed that your favorite beats can actually affect your walking speed without you even realizing it. What's more, in another study, published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports, participants "not only worked harder with faster music" during a cycling workout, the research explains, "but also chose to do so and enjoyed the music more when it was played at a faster tempo."

So, what are you waiting for? Pull out your phone and add these 14 exceptional songs to your 2019 workout playlist. Whether you're rolling out your mat for a casual and soothing yoga flow, or hitting the gym for an intense and sweaty workout, these songs will not disappoint.

"Better" By Khalid KhalidVEVO on YouTube If you're aiming for a hip-opening yoga flow that'll give you all the feels, "Better" by Khalid was made for you, girl. No promises that you won't be low-key sobbing by the end of your practice, but trust me: The sweet release will be totally worth it.

"God's Plan" By Drake DrakeVEVO on YouTube Personally, whenever I'm doing leg day at the gym, Drake gets me through, fam. Don't believe me? Well, you try squatting to "God's Plan." Yeah, you can thank me later.

"Happier" By Marshmello ft. Bastille Marshmello on YouTube When you're in the mood for a long, head-clearing run, you know Marshmello's got you covered — no, not the white, fluffy, sugary stuff. But you can totally treat yourself to some hot cocoa afterward if you want.

"High Hopes" By Panic! At The Disco Panic! At The Disco on YouTube In the mood for a challenging HIIT sesh? Panic! At The Disco is honestly the only way to do it. You might even be able to convince yourself that burpees are... fun?

"Eastside" By Benny Blanco, Halsey, and Khalid benny blanco on YouTube Running on the treadmill can definitely get monotonous at times, but having "Eastside" on your 2019 playlist will keep you warm (and super sweaty) until spring rolls around and you can take your cardio outside again.

"thank u, next" By Ariana Grande ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube Come on, guys. You knew Ariana had to make it on the list. Play this at the end of just about any workout to be like "thank u, next" because you killed it.

"Nice For What" By Drake DrakeVEVO on YouTube On those days when your workout's just so blah and you need a ~vibe~ of some kind, Drake never fails — and this jam is perfect for an otherwise dull weightlifting sesh. Seriously, you'll be dancing by the end of your first set.

"Happy Now" By Zedd and Elley Duhé ZEDDVEVO on YouTube Whether you're an elliptical person or you love the rowing machine, this song will make you want to push yourself further than you ever thought possible in your cardio session. Are you happy now that the StairMaster just became, dare I say, fun?

"Back To You" By Selena Gomez SelenaGomezVEVO on YouTube I'm convinced Selena Gomez made this jam for HIIT sessions. Even though the song is a bit soft overall, the gentle beat balances out the intensity of a HIIT workout so you're not panting quite as hard. Don't worry, peeps, you've got this.

"I Miss You" By Clean Bandit ft. Julia Michaels Clean Bandit on YouTube On those mornings when you want to squeeze in a refreshing and energizing yoga flow, this song will get you out of bed and into downward dog with ease. Good morning.

"One Kiss" By Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa CalvinHarrisVEVO on YouTube In the mood to dance it out at home? Dua Lipa's got you, girl. And yes, dancing is an awesome workout, even if you're "bad" at it.

"The Middle" By Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey ZEDDVEVO on YouTube Truth be told, is there any workout that "The Middle" can't make at least a little better (a pre-workout snack never hurts, though you feel me?). Assuming this song isn't already fully stuck in your head, it definitely deserves a spot on your 2019 workout playlist.

"Let Me Go" By Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso ft. Florida Georgia Line HaileeSteinfeldVEVO on YouTube Yoga flows can get sweaty and challenging, too, you know, and this song is perfect for all the handstands, arm balances, and core work galore.