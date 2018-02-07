Fueling up properly before your workout is a great way to prevent injuries, nourish your body, and make sure you'll stay energetic AF throughout your whole sweat sesh. But the last thing you want is to feel like you have a casual brick sitting in your stomach during your cardio sesh, or like you low-key have to vom during your jump squats. Picking substantial and filling snacks to eat before a workout — ones that won't give you that uncomfortable, heavy feeling — is key to making your body feel its best and strongest each time you exercise.

Whether you eat a full meal or a lighter snack before your workout is totally up to you and where your hunger levels are at. But if you're not sure if your stomach can handle intense exercise right after you eat, a good rule of thumb is to wait about an hour to exercise after a snack, and roughly two to three hours to sweat it out after a heartier meal, according to PopSugar.

If you're trying to hit that sweet spot of feeling full, but not too full right before your workout, try snacking on any of these seven protein-carbohydrate combos for prime nourishment and energy when you need it most.

1 Yogurt And Granola Studio Six Some would call this bad boy a yogurt ~parfait.~ And while that sounds fancy AF, it's actually pretty freaking simple to assemble, and it has the perfect ratio of protein to carbs (to delicious sweetness, too), which makes it ideal for fueling your body before some burpees wall sits. Add some fruit, honey, or mini chocolate chips on top if you're feelin' extra fancy.

2 Toast With Peanut Butter Trent Lanz Multigrain toast with creamy peanut butter is such a classic. Seriously, that sh*t never gets old. But FYI, if you like crunchy peanut butter, you're the reason I have trust issues. Just throwing that out there. Anyway, though it's often said that a complex carb like whole grain toast is the "healthier" option, opting for simpler, fast-burning carbs might be better for you pre-workout treat. As always, experiment with what feels best for your belly.

3 Hummus And Pita Chips Nataša Mandić Ah, hummus. You are the reason that I still have faith in humanity these days. I mean, whoever thought of grinding up some chickpeas into a heavenly smooth spread can find me and date me now at their earliest convenience. I'll be waiting. Pairing hummus with veggies or pita chips is a super ideal and satisfying pre-workout snack that won't fill you up too much. You can even try those Sabra pretzel and hummus packets for a majorly convenient treat. Seriously, those things are bae.

4 Oatmeal With Fresh Fruit Helen Rushbrook If you're a little hungrier before your workout, or you're looking to have more stamina for something like a longer cardio session, try oatmeal for long-lasting energy. The oats have the perfect amount of filling carbs, and cooking them in some milk will give you all the protein your heart (and glutes) desire. Top this bad boy off with your favorite fruit, and you're good to go.

5 A Granola Bar Studio Six As I'm sure you know, there are tons of different granola bars on the market, all of which are great to take with you on-the-go so you can conveniently munch on something tasty on your way from the office to your favorite cycling class. And if you like to get crafty in the kitchen, try these super tasty granola bar recipes to bring out your inner Gordon Ramsay. Yeah, you created that heavenly situation going on in your mouth. Go you, girl.

6 An Apple With Almond Butter Boris Jovanovic If you're kind of bored with peanut butter, first of all, who are you? Just kidding, almond butter is cool too, friend. Pair some salty almond butter with sweet and tart apple slices for the pre-HIIT circuit fuel of your dreams. Add some cinnamon or chia seeds (or both) if you want a little extra somethin' on top. Variety is the spice of life, people.