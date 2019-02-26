Are you exhausted from all of the Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson drama? If so, you may want to take a nice, deep breath. So now for the not-so-great news: there's a lot more drama coming your way. If you're wondering why, it's because of Tristan Thompson's reaction to Khloé Kardashian's Instagram, which will enrage you to the point where you're literally seeing red.

As we're all well aware, it was reported on Monday, Feb. 18, that Tristan Thomspon cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, aka Kylie Jenner's best friend, just the day before. Multiple sources told Us Weekly that Thompson and Woods were spotted "making out" and getting cozy together at a house party in his home. Elite Daily has reached out to Woods, Kardashian, and Thompson's teams for comment on the report, but no party responded in time for publication.

Since then, we've seen Khloé post some cryptic messages on social media, but there have been a few posts that show Khloé has been doing her best to stay positive. For instance, Kardashian took to Twitter on Tuesday, Feb. 26, to thank her fans for their support during this period in her life, and urged everyone to "be kind to one another." She wrote,

Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another

Not only that, but around midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 26, Khloé Kardashian posted a photo of herself and her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, posing like the models they are. Millions of people double-tapped the photo... including Tristan Thompson himself.

Yes, you read that right. Tristan Thompson gave Khloé's most recent photo a "like," and I am currently BURNING with the fire of a thousand suns.

Here is the photo of the Kardashian sisters, with a caption that reads, "Step up in this bitch like...":

Now here's the proof that Tristan Thompson gave it the old double-tap:

I guess we're just living in a world where it's totally cool to reportedly cheat on your significant other, be reportedly "carefree" about the situation, but still have the audacity to show them love on Instagram.

Add in the fact that rumors of Thompson's infidelity all began nearly a year ago on April 10, 2018, when The Daily Mail released surveillance footage that seemingly shows Thompson kissing another woman at a club in New York City — plus the video TMZ released showing what appears to be Thompson hooking up with two unidentified women in October 2017 — and you've got yourself a man who is clearly oblivious to how the world perceives his actions.

Khloé, if you're reading this, just know that we think you're an actual angel and that you deserve only good things in this world. So let's kick those negative people in your life to the curb, shall we?

