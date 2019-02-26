Khloé Kardashian is a damn hero, y'all. After everything that she's gone through in the last week, she's still spreading happiness and positivity to her fans. It can't be easy, though — after rumors of Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, I can't imagine just how much chaos is going on around her. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashian's, Thompson's, and Woods' respective representation for comment on the reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.) But honestly, Khloé Kardashian's tweet after Tristan & Jordyn's scandal will make you want to give Khloé a hug and thank her for not allowing the drama to bring her down.

But first, to make a long story very, very short: It was reported on Monday, Feb. 18, that Thomspon reportedly cheated on Kardashian with Woods the prior weekend, with multiple sources telling Us Weekly that the pair were spotted "making out" together at a house party in his home. Elite Daily has reached out to Woods, Kardashian, and Thompson's teams for comment but no party responded in time for publication.

Of course, so much has gone down since then, but let's focus on Khloé Kardashian's most recent tweet to help keep our anger at bay.

Kardashian took to Twitter on Tuesday, Feb. 26, to thank her fans for their support, and left them with a few words of wisdom. She wrote,

Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another

Preach, Khloé!

Let me just say that this woman is choosing to be kind at a time in her life where things are not going her way at all, and she deserves a damn medal for it. Because if it were me in her position, I know fully well that I'd absolutely lose it.

It happens.

And if you think that Khloé is doing a whole lot of wallowing, then let me be the first to tell you that she is handling everything like a champ and looks to be doing justtt fine. I mean, even her first Instagram after the Tristan and Jordyn scandal proves that, while we're all sure she's hurting, she's not letting that get in the way of living her best life.

Right around midnight on Feb. 26, the Revenge Body star took to Instagram to show off a photo of her with her two siblings, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. While Kendall and Kourtney look like absolute rock stars, Khloé totally steals the show in a stunning shimmery bodysuit and a razor-cut bob. In her caption, Khloé wrote, "Step up in this bitch like...," and I am feeling it:

Sorry, but Tristan who?

Look, while this entire situation seems far from over (and still very messy), at least we know that Khloé can handle whatever comes her way, especially with the rest of the Kardashians by her side.

You do your thang, Khloé. We're all in your corner!