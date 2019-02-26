Check-in time, everyone. The bombshell reports that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up after he reportedly hooked up with Kylie Jenner's bestie, Jordyn Woods (of all people) just broke on Tuesday, Feb. 19, and now, I just want to know how you're doing? Are you good? Or are all the followup reports of Woods reportedly moving out of Kylie's mansion and the Kardashians going on unfollowing sprees keeping you on an emotional rollercoaster? Well, it looks like you'll be riding these waves of emotion for a bit longer, because Khloe Kardashian's first Instagram after the Tristan and Jordyn scandal is a lot to take in — and I mean that in the absolute best way possible. Elite Daily reached out to Thompson, Woods, and Kardashian's teams about the cheating and breakup rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Khloe Kardashian hasn't exactly been keeping it low-key in the days following the Tristan and Jordyn scandal, and I personally love it. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hit the red carpet to attend the PrettyLittleThing L.A. office launch party on Wednesday, Feb. 20, just one day after news of the scandal broke. She walked the carpet looking totally fierce, as if to say, "Yup, I'm not even bothered," and I was shooketh at the site of it.

Well, Khloé is incorporating that IDGAF energy right into her Instagram game, too. True's mom took to Instagram around midnight on Feb. 26 to share a photoshoot she snapped with her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. The shoot is all sorts of breathtaking. Khloé and Kourtney are working matching, sheer, and shimmery body suits while Kendall is rocking a red, leather mini dress. They look absolutely stunning, striking various poses that all scream, "IDGAF!!!" And Khloé's caption brings the point home. “Step up in this bitch like...," she wrote in the caption.

Now, imagine this crew of hotties walking into the spot looking like this:

Yeah. I'm shook. Shook to my core.

An Us Weekly report following Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's reported breakup following rumors he hooked up with Jordyn Woods claims that Thompson is feeling pretty "carefree" following the reported split.

"Tristan isn’t too worried about not seeing True, or Khloé establishing new rules when it comes to coparenting," a source told Us Weekly. "He honestly doesn’t really care and was over it. He was never trying to win Khloé back." Well, that's frustrating, to say the least. Elite Daily reached out to Thompson's team previously for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

But if this photoshoot is anything to go by, Khloé is stepping into single life with the same exact energy. Actually, when Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to defend Khloé against criticism from fans who didn't like that she attended an event just a day after the Thompson and Woods scandal hit the internet, she seemed to hint that Khloé is in no mood to slow down and is all about securing the bag so she can support her daughter, true, as a "single mother."

"Would you prefer she lose the [money bag] too?" Kim wrote in her tweet. "A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!!"

Preach, Kim! And I am so here for more of this IDGAF Instagram energy, Khloé! So, as you were...