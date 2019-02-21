Khloé Kardashian may be going through a rough time right now relationship-wise, but that's not stopping her from working. Unfortunately, many fans are criticizing Khloé for continuing to work now that her reported former beau Tristan Thompson has been accused of reportedly cheating on her with Jordyn Woods. Thankfully, one of her sisters came to her defense. Kim Kardashian defended Khloé in the most supportive way possible. And she did so with a tweet! Kim Kardashian's tweet defending Khloe over Tristan drama shows what an amazing sister she is. It also might confirm that the rumors that Khloé and Thompson split are, in fact, true! Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashian's team regarding the split, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

So, what exactly went down that led Kim to tweet about the situation? Well, on Feb. 20, after the news of the Thompson-Woods cheating rumors scandal broke, Khloé headed out with her BFF Malika Haqq to attend the opening of PrettyLittleThing’s new store. Apparently, fans found it curious that Khloé would go out after being "publicly humiliated" by her boyfriend.

In a tweet, a fan posted a TMZ video of Khloé heading into the event and said, "If someone cheats on you publicly. Y’all going outside the next day?"

The tweet sparked all kinds of debate about whether it's appropriate for Khloé to show her face in public amid all the rumors and scandal. Most people were on her side, but there were a select few who weren't.

Kim, on the other hand, wasn't having any of this, so she took matters into her own hands and defended her sister in the best way she knew how.

"Would you prefer she lose the [money bag] too?" Kim wrote in her tweet. "A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!!"

The fact that Kim referred to Khloé as a single mom seems to confirm that the rumors about her split from Thompson are true, which is interesting. Here's a look at Kim's tweet:

So, basically, Kim is saying that Khloé shouldn't be expected to bow out of money-making opportunities simply because there's some drama going on. And she's right on that. I mean, would you take time off of work and potentially lose a paycheck if your partner cheated on you? I mean, maybe you would if that what you needed to cope and heal, but, then again, maybe you wouldn't. At the end of the day, it depends on the person in the situation.

Khloe doesn't have to conform to anyone's idea of what's appropriate or not appropriate when dealing with a significant other cheating. Khloé is strong and has proven that time and time again over the last 10 months since Thompson's first cheating scandal came to light, so she's just continuing to prove that now.

No matter what you think of the situation, you can't deny that Khloé almost always handles herself with class, even if you feel the circumstances around her are embarrassing. She deserves some respect!