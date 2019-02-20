If you're head is still reeling from the current update about Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian and NBA basketball player Tristan Thompson, you're not alone. As of Tuesday, Feb. 19, the pair reportedly split, with some heavy speculation that Thompson cheated on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods' teams for comment on the cheating rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Of course, many fans are wondering what Tristan Thompson's reaction to his rumored Khloe K breakup was, and let me be the first to tell you that it will make you so, so mad. lite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

To brief you on all of the chaos that's been going on: According to TMZ, Thompson flew to Los Angeles to spend a belated Valentine's Day with Kardashian and their 10-month-old daughter, True. But on Sunday, Feb. 17, a TMZ source noted that Thompson went out to Delilah nightclub where he was reportedly seen hooking up with Woods. When Kardashian reportedly found out about Thompson's alleged infidelity, she broke things off with him immediately.

While it's shocking to say the least, we can't forget the fact that this wouldn't be the first time that Thompson has cheated on Kardashian when, back in April 2018, surveillance footage of Thompson seemingly hooking up with various women surfaced on the internet — all while Kardashian was just days away from giving birth.

Big sigh. I know.

So now it seems that the big question is: where do they go from here? Well, if you're Tristan Thompson, apparently, you don't worry about it all that much.

Me? Oh no, I'm fine. Totally fine. Completely OK with this update.

JUST KIDDING I'M IN AN ABSOLUTE RAGE.

According to Us Weekly, Thompson is totally carefree when it comes to how he and Kardashian will co-parent their daughter.

"Tristan isn’t too worried about not seeing True, or Khloé establishing new rules when it comes to coparenting," a source told Us Weekly exclusively. "He honestly doesn’t really care and was over it. He was never trying to win Khloé back."

2 things I'm feeling about that response: 1. How dare he? 2. How dare he?

The insider added, "Tristan’s friends are all just thinking, 'What an idiot.'" Well, they're not wrong!

This new update is a total punch to the gut, especially considering that the latest we've heard from Thompson himself after news of the reported infidelity was total denial, taking to Twitter to write a now-deleted tweet that said, "FAKE NEWS."

And as for our girl Khloé, it seems as though she's just totally floored by the entire situation.

"Khloé loved Jordyn before this. This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family,” a source told Us Weekly. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's team for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Now if you don't mind, I'm going to go punch my pillow for eternity. Clearly it's just going to be one of those days.