Tristan Thompson's First Instagram After The Cheating Rumors Is Getting Roasted

Another day, another development in this Khloé Kardashian/Tristan Thompson saga. The Cleveland Cavaliers player has been keeping it pretty low key since those alleged cheating rumors surfaced, but it looks like he might be making a triumphant return to social media. However, Tristan Thompson's first Instagram since the cheating rumors doesn't answer any of our burning questions and people aren't happy.

On April 29, Thompson broke his social media radio silence by posting an Instagram celebrating the Cleveland Cavaliers 105-101 win against the Indiana Pacers. This is Thompson's first Instagram post since April 4, but it's not what I personally expected.

