Travis Scott's Photos Of Stormi Got A Sweet Reaction From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are making good on their promise to stay on good terms as they co-parent their daughter Stormi following their split in October. The rapper documented some of his daddy duties on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 4, and the images are so pure. Travis Scott's photos of Stormi caught the attention of thousands of followers, including Jenner, who had the sweetest reaction.

"'Going to music class then imma come back for da pool daddy,'" Scott captioned a gallery of two snaps of the toddler. In the photos, Stormi looks adorable in a black tank top, camouflage pants, Nike sneakers, and her hair in the cutest pig tails.

Jenner couldn't help but gush over the über-cute pics, and who could blame her? The lip kit maven posted three heart-eye emojis in the comments section of Scott's post. Dozens of fans pointed out how fashionable Stormi is, leading Scott to share a closeup photo of her entire outfit on his Instagram Stories.

I'd by lying if I said I wasn't jealous of Stormi's awesome ensemble, and, luckily, from the comments, I can rest easy knowing I'm not the only adult who'd wear what the 2-year-old was rocking.

Jenner was hard at work while Scott took the tot to music class. On her IG Stories, the makeup mogul shared a handful of clips that showed her getting ready for her Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection photoshoot. Earlier in the day, the mom and daughter duo then played around with a some Instagram filters before Jenner got back to work, with Scott taking over the parenting responsibilities.

After news of Jenner and Scott's breakup made headlines in October, the reality star took to her Twitter to confirm their split and share a message of positivity with her followers. "Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority," Jenner wrote at the time.

Sticking to their word, Jenner and Scott haven't shied away from sharing photos and videos of Stormi living her best life. Perhaps most notably, Jenner documented Stormi grooving to a remix of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral song "Rise and Shine."

So, there you have it, folks. Whether they're together romantically or not, Stormi is not being neglected of making memories and spending joyous moments with both Scott and Jenner.