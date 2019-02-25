Sometimes the best parts of awards season are the moments before an award is presented and not the actual winning moment. Sure, some presenters may just stick to a routine script, but there are some special few presenters who always know how to deliver a hilarious and memorable bit. Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh's short presentation at the 2018 Emmy Awards, for instance, was such a hit that they went on to co-host the Golden Globes together. And three of the most beloved presenters made a splash at the Oscars: Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph's 2019 Oscars presentation was one of the highlights of the big night.

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph have all had a long history of creating some of the most memorable moments at awards shows, so when all three actors were confirmed as presenters at the 2019 Academy Awards earlier this month, fans were immediately excited to see what the trio had planned for the Oscars. Of course, the Saturday Night Live alumnae delivered some of the biggest laughs of the night when they opened the show together.

Since there was no host at the Oscars this year, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph took over the responsibility of opening the show by presenting the first category: Outstanding Supporting Actress. Before giving out the award, the trio joked about how they were not the hosts of the show, but they still wanted to act like they were a bit, throwing out a slew of puns based on the biggest movies of the year.

This marks the latest occasion that Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph have stolen the show at an awards show. In January, Poehler and Rudolph faked a proposal while presenting at the 2019 Golden Globes, a comedic jab at the show-stopping real proposal that happened at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

And of course, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have crushed it at awards shows many times. The duo co-hosted the Golden Globes together in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

It's no wonder why the three comedians all work so well together — they have been making us laugh for years. The three all joined Saturday Night Live together around the same time in the early '00s, and worked on several memorable sketches with one another. Notably, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-anchored the show's Weekend Update desk from 2004 to 2006, marking the first time (and still only time) that two women helmed the segment. Poehler also worked closely with Maya Rudolph on their recurring sketch "Bronx Beat."

Since leaving Saturday Night Live in the latter half of the 2000s, all three comedians have become in-demand actors in both television and film. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler joined forces again in their 2008 comedy film Baby Mama, and all three of them starred together in their 2015 comedy movie Sisters. The trio will soon take to the big screen again in the upcoming movie Wine Country, which is being directed and produced by Poehler and will star a laundry list of Saturday Night Live's biggest female stars, including Poehler, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, and Paula Pell. That movie is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on May 10 of this year.