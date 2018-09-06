One thing’s for sure: There was no shortage of poignant moments at the 2018 WellChild Awards. Not to mention that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the awards show, which celebrates young people with serious illnesses, as well as the caregivers that help make all their amazing achievements possible. Between the Duke’s motivational speech and the inspiring stories nominees shared with the royal couple, there were quite a few tear-jerking moments. Undoubtedly, a new video of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's PDA topped it all off: Harry was seen rubbing Markle’s back throughout the night as they talked with the children being honored and their families.

Let’s start at the beginning of the night because TBH, it’s emotional AF from start to finish. First, the duo arrived in matching power suits (#couplegoals). Prince Harry, who has been a patron of the organization for more than a decade, made an inspirational speech in which he gave his wife a shout-out, mentioning that he cherishes sharing in this philanthropic work together. The royal couple even charmingly discussed their favorite Disney movies to relate to the attending children.

The Duke of Sussex then bestowed the award for Most Inspirational Child to 7-year-old Matilda Booth, who is paralyzed from the chest down due to spina bifida. After meeting her, Harry made her pinky promise to always keep smiling. Guys, I can’t make this stuff up.

Are you sitting down? Hopefully, you’ve taken a moment to collect yourself because royal reporters revealed that when the award winner gave Markle a bouquet of white roses, the Duchess plucked one and gave it back so Booth could put it in her memory box.

The Duke and Duchess talked to numerous brave young survivors and their families. While chatting with 13-year-old Poppy Slater, who has Panenteric Crohn's Disease and won an Inspirational Young Person award, Harry fashioned a balloon animal to put a smile on her face. Then, he made silly faces when seven-year-old Ruby Joslin-Smith grabbed onto his tie.

But let’s get back to PDA factor because it was honestly the icing on the cake of this touching evening. Video footage from the event shows that Harry simply couldn’t seem to keep his hands off his wife, and he was seen repeatedly caressing her back in a loving, supportive way as they talked to families.

The royal couple has only been married for just over three months, so it makes sense that they’d be a little touchy-feely. Still, there’s no denying that this duo has some serious chemistry, and it has shown in their body language on countless occasions. For example, back in June at the annual Trooping of the Colour parade, which combines a military march with an unofficial belated celebration of the Queen’s birthday, the duo seemed totally in sync. The Duke was seen leaning in closer to his wife to hear her when loud planes flew overhead, and angling his body toward her and looking deeply into her eyes while checking in with her. Then, in August, they were seen sharing a passionate lip-lock at the 2018 Sentebale Polo, which is especially noteworthy given that kissing publicly isn’t typical for the royals — in fact, it’s kind of frowned upon. Folks, they don’t call it a honeymoon phase for no reason. It’s clear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are super compatible, and their joint interest in giving back through charities is just one more piece of proof that these two are meant to be!

