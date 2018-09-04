Meghan Markle may be the Duchess of Sussex, but she isn't giving up her American acting roots just yet. The former Suits actress just wore a look that is very reminiscent of her character from the show, Rachel Zane. Plus, Meghan Markle's black suit has some epic flared pants, so it's an all-around winner. Dare I say, the look really suited her.

A duchess has many important things to do, but Markle chose a particularly heartfelt outing for this black pantsuit look. She and Prince Harry attended the WellChild awards to honor England's gravely ill children and their at-home caregivers. WellChild's work is "giving families the best chance to care for their children at home, and supporting them through the reality of all that that entails," Prince Harry summed up the organization's work in a speech at the event, according to People. "Every one of you is truly amazing. You have shown all of us what it means to be a champion – whether for yourself, your family, your community, or someone in need," continued Harry.

The prince has been affiliated with WellChild since 2007, reminding me yet again why I, too, love him. This is the first year that Markle has been able to accompany her husband to the award ceremony, and since Harry wore a suit to the event, Markle decided to exercise her equal right to do the same!

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince Harry wore a dapper blue suit with a matching blue tie, but his wife stole the fashion show. Markle chose an all-black outfit, with an Altuzarra suit as the base. The jacket is an Altuzarra Acacia One-Button Blazer ($1,595; neimanmarcus.com), worn with Altuzarra Serge Zip-Front Flare-Leg Pants ($795; neimanmarcus.com) to match. The duchess layered a Deitas Coco Camisole in Shantung Black ($377; deitas.com) underneath the blazer, wore Aquazzura Simply Irresistible 105 Pumps in Black Suede ($590; aquazzura.com), and carried a Stella McCartney Shaggy Deer Faux Leather Crossbody Bag ($875; nordstrom.com).

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The finishing touches were her signature messy bun, and Markle's pearl and diamond earrings which were a gift from the queen. She's worn these earrings in the past, so she must actually like them.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You can see the flare in Markle's pants as she walks. The look is a sleek, modern take on the retro bell-bottomed suits of the '60s and '70s. The outfit is also reminiscent of Markle's suit dress she wore to a performance of Hamilton on Aug. 29, showing how much she favors menswear-inspired fashion.

The official Kensington Palace Twitter account posted a video of Markle and Harry arriving to the WellChild Awards. You can see Markle's beautiful suit in action here. Pro tip: Wearing flared pants with heels is a good way to make your legs look extra long, which Markle has definitely accomplished.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The duke and duchess spent time before the awards ceremony greeting the son-to-be winners, who have notably overcome many of the difficulties involved with their respective illnesses.

The palace also posted some throwback photos of Harry's previous years attending the awards. No Markle back then, but do you really need that as a reason to look at photos of Harry?

Back to the present year. The couple looks effortlessly elegant while doing their charitable work, and Markle, once again, slayed the fashion game.