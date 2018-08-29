The royal dress code can be a little strict and stiff, if you ask me. While I enjoy pretty much everything royals like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton wear, I don't always look at them and think, "YAAAASSSS, QUEEN." However, Meghan Markle's suit dress at Hamilton just rocked the royal dress code boat and I'm so on board.

Hamilton the musical is a pretty hot ticket, and the Duchess has now seen it thrice. The first time was with BFF Priyanka Chopra in New York City a few years ago, a second time with her then-fiancé Harry in London, and this time with hubby Harry at a charity performance, also in London. Harry worked with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to set up the show, which benefitted the organization Sentebale, and Markle seemed happy to use the couple's date night for such a worthy cause.

Going to the theater is often a worthy even for which to dress up, and Markle did indeed. The Duchess wore a tuxedo-style dress from Canadian brand Judity & Charles, making it a literal Canadian tuxedo (not the denim kind). Markle's outfit choice was noteworthy mostly because it was a much shorter dress than the duchess typically wears, and slightly more low-cut. No shame because there's no shame in wearing a killer dress ever, but I bet she chose it for this particular occasion because the queen wasn't around, and this wasn't an official palace event. Feel me?

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle wore her tuxedo-style dress with a pair of simple black pumps, small gold hoop earrings, and she carried a black and gold clutch. The duchess' hair was in a (slightly) messy bun, and she opted for a smokey eye look.

Digital Dress

At the time of this post, Meghan's exact dress is still available to purchase! The dress also comes in navy blue and aubergine (maroon), but you better act fast if you want it because now that the duchess wore it, it's sure to sell out quickly.

Sorbonne Dress

If Markle's dress is gone before you get to it, here's a very similar option by the same brand. It's also a suit-dress but is sleeveless and has a longer hemline. A royally good style, I do declare.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle's tonal black pumps are from Paul Andrew, similar styles are available for purchase (Paul Andrew Pointed Toe Pumps, $595; farfetch.com).

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The duchess' earrings are Shaun Leane Yellow Gold Vermeil Talon Earrings ($289; shaunleane.com), but no word yet on where her black and gold box clutch is from.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle and her husband were definitely VIP guests for the evening, as they attended the musical with the man who actually wrote it, Lin Manuel Miranda. Here they spoke to Miranda and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, before the show began.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince Harry, Markle, and Miranda all sat together, as well. People reports that Markle chatted about seeing the musical in New York vs. in London, "I found it so amazing to watch how that plays versus here and the response is so different, but everyone loves it." Miranda, on the other hand, commented about seeing it with Prince Harry, "You don’t often get a direct descendant of one of your main characters."

(Harry is directly related to King George III as his six-times great grandson.)

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite any potential awkwardness with her hubby's relation to the play, Markle looked absolutely fabulous for the event – Canadian tuxedo FTW.