Are you still struggling to wrap your head around the fact that Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are engaged? Well, so is the Saturday Night Live comedian, if he's being completely honest. Davidson dedicated some serious screen time to talking about his girlfriend during the show's 44th Season launch on Sept. 29, and this video of Pete Davidson on SNL gushing about Ariana Grande shows him getting so real about the unlikely relationship.

Before the pair were inspiring NSFW "BDE" memes and inking their love for each other on their bodies, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were the couple that literally no one saw coming. Needless to say, the comedian has had a whirlwind summer, which he expounded upon during a monologue on an edition of "Weekend Update" with Colin Jost during SNL's season kick-off on Saturday, Sept. 29. News flash: He's just as shocked as we are that he and Ariana Grande are an item.

Jost is no stranger to dating a woman in the limelight (he's been tied to Scarlett Johansson since 2017), and Davidson opened up to him, telling the host that he's still having a hard time coming to grips with the whole situation.

"She’s the No. 1 pop star in the world, and I’m that guy from SNL that everyone thinks is in desperate need of more blood," he said matter-of-factly.

As for the public's fixation on their quicker-than-quick romance and subsequent engagement, Davidson has one comparison in mind for his sudden fame. "Do you remember when that whole city pretended that kid was Batman because he was, like, sick?" He told Jost, "That’s what this feels like."

Saturday Night Live on YouTube

While being with the "Dangerous Woman" songstress has quite a few perks ("I think it's dope," he says. "I live at her place. She pays 60 grand for rent and all I have to do is stock the fridge"), there are a few less enjoyable aspects of overnight fame as well.

“I hate it, it’s awful. I got death threats," he told the 2018 Emmys host, before quipping, "It's Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, and Pete Davidson. We are all people who have gotten death threats." Still, Davidson isn't letting naysayers jeopardize what he has with the singer.

"Last night I switched her birth control with Tic Tacs," he joked. "I believe in us and all, but you know, I just want to, like, make sure that she can’t go anywhere." LOL? TBH, that's taking it a bit too far, Pete.

In the event that things do go south after they've tied the knot, however, he's all about protecting his sneaker collection via a prenup.

"Obviously I wanted one. So God forbid we split up and she takes half my sneakers?" he joked. "No, look, I'm totally comfortable being with a successful woman. I don’t even get royalties for that "Pete Davidson" song. Like, if we break up ... in 10 years, if, God forbid, that ever happened, there will be a song called "Pete Davidson" playing on speakers at Kmart, and I’ll be working there.”

While Grande — who dropped out of performing at Saturday's show and was instead replaced by Kanye West — wasn't there in person, Davidson made sure that his other half was there in spirit during a skit that was basically all about his relationship.

In the hilarious sketch, cast member Kyle Mooney can be seen bemoaning the fact that his thunder has been stolen by the Grande-Davidson love fest. In an attempt to win the spotlight back, he pulls a Davidson and gets a bleach dye job and some tats, enlists Wendy Williams as his "hot celebrity girlfriend," and even adopts a pig à la Grande and Davidson's pet, Piggy Smallz. Eventually the longtime friends make up, but not before hijinks ensue in the battle for comedy domination.

OK, so maybe Gravidson is still the most unlikely pairing ever, but in my experience, the couple that laughs together, stays together. And from the sounds of it, it looks like Davidson has the whole comedy thing on lockdown.