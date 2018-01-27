This Video Of Miley Cyrus Singing "Landslide" By Fleetwood Mac Will Give You Chills

I don't know about all of you, but I am pumped for the Grammys. I've been counting down the days until we get to see Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino perform, and hopefully see SZA win all of the awards. Music's biggest weekend officially began with the MusiCares Person of the Year gala on Jan. 26, where artists gathered and performed tributes to this year's nominee, Fleetwood Mac. The internet is going wild for the tributes, including a video of Miley Cyrus singing "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac. TBH, I have chills.

On Jan. 26, artists gathered at Radio City Music Hall in New York City to celebrate MusiCares' 2018 Person of the Year honoree. I honestly hadn't heard much about the gala, but according to the Grammys website, it "is one of the most anticipated events during Grammy Week each year." Fleetwood Mac is the first band to win the award (in the past, it has always gone to individual artists), and they were chosen for "their significant creative accomplishments and their longtime support of a number of charitable causes, including MusiCares." Past honorees include Tom Petty, Lionel Richie, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, and Brian Wilson.

The night was packed with a number of moving performances from artists like Lorde, HAIM, and Zac Brown Band, who offered their takes on the Fleetwood Mac hits "Silver Springs," "Gypsy," and "Don't Stop," respectively. One performance in particular stood out, though, when Miley Cyrus took to the stage to perform a cover of the classic "Landslide." The 25-year-old vocal powerhouse, who has covered artists including Dolly Parton and Jeff Buckley, performed a dead-on rendition of the emotional song, and belted out the last verse with the pipes we all know and love. Honestly, she sounds a lot like Stevie Nicks. *Tears.*

Twitter is loving the cover, which Cyrus has performed before. Some have gone so far as to call her "the Stevie Nicks of our generation," likely because of her free spirit and raspy vocal style.

Cyrus posted two adorable photos of herself and Nicks on Twitter, and fans have been obsessing over them. Some have even pointed out that they look alike, and that Nicks could pass for Miley's age. Another notable comparison, though maybe not looks-wise: Harry Styles and Lindsey Buckingham.

MusiCares' mission is to provide critical resources to musicians in need, including health and medical care. The philanthropy's main program is the MusiCares Medical Network, which works "to better address the ever-growing number of music professionals without basic medical coverage." They work with a number of service providers throughout the U.S., including Faith Family Medical Clinic, Osborne Head and Neck Institute, Pierre Cossette Center at Stetson-Powell Orthopedic Clinic, and the Starkey Hearing Foundation, to "ensure that music people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical or personal crisis."

