It's been a few days now since Kylie Jenner broke the internet by documenting herself waking up Stormi with a short, sing-songy little ditty of "Rise and Shine" — and the memes show no signs of slowing down. If you've been following along, the viral video has launched countless remixes, a merch collection, and even a request from Ariana Grande to sample Jenner's lyrics — and Miley Cyrus is now jumping on the meme bandwagon as well. This video of Miley Cyrus singing Kylie Jenner’s "Rise and Shine" will make your day, because she paired up with beau Cody Simpson for the pure track.

Shortly after the Kylie Lip Kit mogul launched a thousand imitations with her surprising musical debut — which came at the end of a 16-minute YouTube video that featured her giving viewers a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office and then waking her daughter up by singing the tune — the "We Can't Stop" singer showed she was fan-girling over the clip by sharing some of the memes.

Cyrus took to her Instagram Story to share a fan-made video of Jenner belting out "Rise and Shine" on the stage of The Voice with the help of some photoshop and a lot of creativity. Judges Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, and Cyrus herself can be then seen turning their chairs around and cheering for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians mainstay during her faux audition. The fact that Cyrus decided to share the clip was pretty much a virtual high five from the Grammy-nominated artist — and she didn't stop there.

In a video shared on Friday, Oct. 19, the songstress took things one step further by grabbing boyfriend Cody Simpson to create her own version of "Rise and Shine" — and their take is literally so pure.

Cyrus can be seen putting her hair in a ponytail and getting ready for the day before belting out the single line while Simpson strums a single chord on his guitar. It's safe to say that this couple is taking Jenner's words quite literally.

The "Slide Away" songstress isn't the only musician to take inspiration from Jenner's one-liner. Shortly after the makeup entrepreneur's one-liner went viral, Ariana Grande took to Twitter to ask, "@Kyliejenner can I sample" along with a video of her attempting to replicate Jenner's vocals.

Unsurprisingly, a flattered Jenner reposted the clip wrote back, "Yes, yes you can @arianagrande. As long as I'm in music video.."

Both parties have yet to confirm if a collaboration is really in the works, but I'll definitely be staying tuned. If it is a reality, here's hoping that momager Kris Jenner makes an appearance, too, like she did in the music video for "Thank U, Next."

At the moment, it seems like the 22-year-old is just having fun with the momentum of the viral clip and even cashing in on it with an on-theme merchandise line, but fans can't help asking, could a musical career be in Kylie's future? Let's just say I wouldn't rule it out at this point.