You never know when the next cultural phenomenon will invade the nation's every waking moment, but when it does, it does. The latest viral moment sweeping the internet? Kylie Jenner singing "Riiiiiiise and shiiiiiiiine." The seconds-long clip of Jenner waking her daughter Stormi up with this Certified Bop has been meme'd so hard, Ariana Grande wants to sample the track, Miley Cyrus stans, and Kylie Jenner herself is selling "Rise & Shine" merch. Wake up, America. The future is here, and it's come in the form of another Kardashian meme.

The viral "Rise and Shine" clip comes from a short moment in a video Jenner uploaded to her YouTube channel titled "Official Kylie Jenner Office Tour." After taking viewers throughout the office where the Jenner magic happens, the 22-year-old made a pit stop at Stormi's playroom in the office to wake her up. The video cuts to a pitch-black clip of Jenner standing beside Stormi's crib and flipping the lights on, after which Kylie sings a soulful "RiiIiiiIiiiIse and shiIiiiIiIiIne." The amount of money I would pay to have been the camera operator in that situation is almost embarrassing.

The moment in question starts at about the 15:18 mark in the video below, which has been viewed over 9 million times, meme'd even more, and, now, merch'd.

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

On the evening of Oct. 17, Jenner confirmed she was spinning this viral moment into silk when she tweeted a photo of a black sweatshirt along with a link to KylieJennerShop.com. The hoodie features the text "Riiise" on one sleeve, "Shiiinnee" on the other sleeve, and a sun with her face in it on the front. Just before that, she tweeted a photo of a different white hoodie with pink "Riiise and Shiiinnee" text, black music notes, and a pink sun with her face in it. Don't you dare ask questions about why TF I'm gonna spend almost $400 on six of these sweatshirts. That's between my therapist and me only, thanks!

Jenner was quick to drop purchase links for these hoodies while the meme is still permeating every corner of the internet, but fans, unfortunately, won't be too quick to wear them. Although the "Rise and Shine" merch ($65, KylieJennerShop.com) is available to purchase on Kylie Jenner's Shop right now, the description says the items won't ship until four to five weeks post-purchase. That's a long time to wait for meme merch, but considering the cultural impact of Jenner singing "Rise and Shine" rivals the impact of, say, cell phones on communication (I'm only, like, half kidding here), it's worth it.

As you wait for your hoodie to arrive, let the many memes of this moment, including Jenner "Rise and shine"-ing on The Voice and the "Rise and Shine" dub-step remix, fill your void. Lest we forget, the devil works hard, Kris Jenner works harder, but Kylie Jenner works the hardest.