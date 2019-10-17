Could Kylie Jenner be adding music video maven to her resume? After a clip of the lip kit queen showing off her singing chops to her daughter, Stormi, went viral, Ariana Grande felt inspired by it and now I can't help but hope these two aren't trolling us with the possibility of a collab. Legit, Ariana Grande asked Kylie Jenner to sample her "Rise and Shine" vocals, and the video has fans talking.

That's right. It all began on Oct. 10 when Jenner posted a Kylie Cosmetics office tour video to her YouTube page. In the 16-minute clip, Jenner showed off the room Stormi naps in while she works and delivered a gloriously pitchy performance of a tune she uses to wake the tot up.

"Rise and shine," Jenner sang as the 1-year-old sat awake in her crib.

The sweet mother-daughter moment quickly went viral and fans on Twitter couldn't help but turn Jenner's singing into a variety of memes. They pointed out a few awkward parts about the video, including that Stormi was already awake when Jenner decided to show off her singing skillz.

"Bruh why does kyliejenner even sing when she turns the light on bro she walks in turns the light on the kid is standing up and she STILL sings RISE AND SHINE?????? THE KID HAS ALREADY RISEN AND SHONE why why did she sing what is thisplease i havent slept in days," one wrote.

Thousands of Jenner's fans, meanwhile, have been trying to figure out how to set the song as their morning alarm.

"I wish @KylieJenner would wake me up with her glorious 'rise and shine,'" one wrote.

That's when Grande decided to get in the fun. The singer posted an Instagram Story of herself singing the lyrics on Oct. 16, and wrote, "@Kyliejenner can I sample."

Of course, Jenner reposted the clip and responded: "Yes, yes you can @arianagrande. As long as I'm in music video.."

And now, I wait (im)patiently for Grande and Jenner to collab on this. Though Grande's comment could simply be a joke, she's been known to sample music from other famous artists in the past.

The former Sam & Cat actress sampled NSYNC's "It Makes Me Ill" in her song "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" and Rodgers and Hammerstein's "My Favorite Things" in her smash hit "7 Rings."

And who can forget earlier this year when Jenner's mom, Kris Jenner, made a cameo in Grande's music video for "Thank U, Next?"

If you've been hiding in a rabbit hole all of 2019, here's a refresher: Kris appeared as Regina George's mom from the hit film Mean Girls in the music video. As Grande recreated the iconic "Jingle Bell Rock" talent show scene from the film, Kris sported a pink tracksuit in the audience as she held a camera and cheered her on.

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

When Kris and Grande's first meeting about the music video aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in May, the momager gifted the singer with one of Kylie's lip kits.

"She walked in with a Kylie box this big, and I started crying my eyes out and I literally put everything on," Grande gushed.

Between Grande's love of sampling music and her connection to the Kardashian/Jenner clan, there is a beacon of hope that this collab with Kylie could actually come to fruition. Here's to hoping!