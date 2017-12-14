This Video Of Justin Bieber Decorating His Christmas Tree Will Make You Feel Things
Good morning and Merry Christmas from a shirtless Justin Bieber! The "Sorry" singer gifted fans early morning on Dec. 14 with a weirdly soothing Instagram post (that I've for some reason watched five times so far). This video of Justin Bieber decorating his Christmas tree tells me two things. One, he is an early riser. Two, his ceilings are much lower than I thought they would be.
In the video, a topless and tattooed Biebs dances around a modest Christmas tree to the tune of "Jingle Bell Rock." The video is time-lapsed, so in just a few short seconds viewers can see the finished product come to life. From the back, Bieber looks like his old teenage boy self, and something about the post makes me nostalgic and happy at the same time.
Maybe the video brings me so much joy because I know how rough Bieber has had it in the past few years. Maybe it makes me smile because I love Christmas time. Maybe I love it so much because secretly I think Selena Gomez is behind the camera, and that these two got up extra early in Los Angeles to goof off with Christmas decorations and share a cup of delicious peppermint coffee.
Who knows why I love it so much?
You tell me.
Friends of Bieber's have been candid about the singer's transformative past few months, ever since he canceled his Purpose world tour.
Bieber spoke directly to his fans about the decision to cancel his shows in a heartfelt Instagram post in August. He wrote,
Based on reports, it sounds like the time off has been wonderful for him.
A source told People magazine that he is "doing much better." They said,
They added,
Based on this video, it seems like it.
Reports say that he and Selena Gomez will be spending the holidays apart, but that doesn't mean the newly reunited couple isn't going strong.
An insider told E! News,
Look, whatever. Justin and Selena, we think you guys seriously (jingle bell) rock.
