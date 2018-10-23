If you are a BTS fan, then you know that their song "Fake Love" is one of the most popular hits the K-Pop band has produced yet. Taken from their album, Love Yourself: Tear, it dropped on May 18 and was all about heartbreak and sorrow (insert sobbing here). But would you believe that the song could have been different from the version we know and love today? Because now, there's what appears to be a video of Jimin's "Fake Love" demo circulating on Twitter — and fans are demanding to hear the rest of it STAT. Elite Daily has reached out to BTS' team for confirmation regarding the nature of the clip, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

I understand if you're confused, because I was a little confused at first, too. So let me break it down for you. Apparently, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook sometimes write their own melodies and lyrics to beats for consideration to be featured on their albums. And now, there's a clip from the latest episode of the boys' VLive series, Bon Voyage 3, going around on on Twitter that shows Jimin playing an audio recording for Jungkook and Jin of himself riffing a melody on the beat for the song we now know as "Fake Love."

The "Fake Love" we know and love today ended up being completely different from the clip Jimin teases in the clip, and now, fans want to hear Jimin's version of what they're convinced was a demo for "Fake Love."

Check out the video and take a listen for yourself:

Fans aren't totally clear about the nature of this particular recording other than it's pretty clear that the beat in the clip is identical to "Fake Love" and Jimin mentions "Fake Love" while discussing it. According to fan translations of the moment, Jimin says that he wrote this before "Fake Love" came out, so fans are convinced that there's a Jimin solo demo of the song out there somewhere and it's up to Big Hit Entertainment to release it.

Whatever the audio is, the ARMY had a lot of ~feelings~ about it, and they took to Twitter to ask BTS to release it.

Looks like we're just going to have to wait to get a clearer picture. In the meantime, though, you can watch the "Fake Love" music video, and forget all about the current debacle at hand:

ibighit on YouTube

(Quick side note: if you love BTS so much that you want to dress up as the boys in the"Fake Love" video for Halloween, literally nobody would blame you.)

In a broadcast on May 18, Jimin explained that "Fake Love" was all about love lost, and was meant to be a sad and sorrowful song, according to Soompi. He said,

To put it simply, if ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ was an expression of pitiful sorrow, then ‘Fake Love’ puts an even more heartbreaking twist on that emotion.

Band member RM agreed, adding, "That’s a great explanation. It’s a continuation of that sorrow, but with a slight difference."

So, look. Will we ever figure out what this magical video of Jimin really is? Who knows. But let's all just appreciate that it exists, OK? OK.