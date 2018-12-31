This Video Of Harry, Meghan, William, & Kate's Favorite Moments Of 2018 Is So Heartwarming

It's officially New Year's Eve, and you've probably noticed the current ~trend~ on social media. Everyone from your college friends to your favorite celebrities are posting photos/videos from every month of 2018 and posting them to their Instagram stories. And the royal family just took its own stab at it. The video of Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate's favorite moments of 2018 is a sweet reminder of just how damn much has happened in 2018. Remember Harry and Meghan's wedding? That was this year. I know. It's been a long one, fam.

The video shows clips of the four "working royals" during every month of 2018. Most of the clips in the 3-minute-long video show off Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate's philanthropic work, but there are sweet family moments thrown in throughout the video. You see footage of William and Kate debuting Prince Louis to the world in April, Harry and Meghan's wedding day kiss, and of course, the adorable family photo of Charles, Camilla, William, Kate, Harry, Meghan, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

It has been a pretty big year for the royals. One baby born, another one on the way, and two royal weddings at Windsor Castle are just some of the things that have gone down in 2018.

The video doesn't just show William and Kate and Harry and Meghan on their separate public outings, of course. There are also plenty of moments of the four royals together — both for work and family events (although, for them, work events are family events).

One of the moments featured in the video was the first-ever Royal Foundation Forum in February that marked the group's first official work appearance together since Harry and Meghan got engaged in November 2017.

Prince William welcomed Meghan with open arms in his comments at the forum. Then he went on to explain the purpose of the foundation. He said,

Ten years ago, Harry and I were still serving full-time in the military, but we were starting to look to the next stages of our lives. As we discussed together the best way to set out on our official work, we looked to the values our family had instilled in us. Both our parents had provided for us an example of diligence, compassion and duty in all they did. Our grandparents, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh, had made support for charity central to their decades of service to the nation and the Commonwealth.

He continued,

The task for us would not be to reinvent the wheel. Instead, our job was to follow the example of those who had come before us, hold on to the values that have always guided our family, but seek to engage in public life in a way that was updated and relevant for our generation. Today we want to celebrate this spirit of togetherness. We want to reflect on what we’ve achieved. And we want you to work with us as we consider what we might do next.

The photos of the four royals at the Royal Foundation forum marked the first of many group photos that would follow in 2018.

On Nov. 11, 2018, the royal foursome appeared together at a Westminster Abbey service commemorating the centenary of the WW1 armistice.

It marked one of the foursome's first few appearances since Meghan's pregnancy was announced in October.

Suffice it to say it's been a big year for these four! And with another royal baby on the way, 2019 is already shaping up to be even bigger.