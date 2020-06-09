Once in a while, BTS gives their fans a behind-the-scenes look into the making of their music. Fans appreciate it because they love learning about the creation of their favorite songs. In celebration of BTS' 2020 FESTA, they spilled a few secrets about their Map of the Soul: Persona sub-unit track "Jamais Vu" in their latest YouTube video. Since the guys have yet to perform it live, they imagined how their performance would look. This video of BTS' Jungkook, J-Hope, and Jin dancing to "Jamais Vu" will make you smile.

No matter how famous BTS gets, they will never forget where they came from. Each year, they put on their FESTA celebration in order to remember the day they debuted: June 13, 2013. It's tradition for BTS to share never-before-seen content with fans to commemorate the occasion. So far, for this year's celebration, they've shared their "Dionysus" and 2018 MAMA dance practices, Jungkook's "Still With You" solo song, and family portraits.

On June 8, they posted pictures of ther Map of the Soul sub-unit groups: Suga and RM, Jimin and V, and Jin, J-Hope, and Jungkook. Immediately, fans connected the dots: Suga and RM worked together on "Respect," Jimin and V worked together on "Friends," and Jin, J-Hope, and Jungkook worked together on "Jamais Vu."

Fans thought these pictures were meant to hint at upcoming performances of these songs, but the next day, the guys shared videos discussing how the tracks came to fruition instead.

Jin, J-Hope, and Jungkook began their video by dubbing themselves "Jan Jan Kook" and playfully switching up their roles in the group before talking about how their sub-unit song came to be. "This is not a unit that we do a lot normally so that's what got us thinking to come up with this unit," Jungkook said.

Throughout the video, the guys showed off some hilarious moves. Near the 2:50 mark, they talked about sometimes forgetting their lines and choreo, and they even recreated one of their on-stage mishaps. Then, near the 5:25 mark, they made up choreo to "Jamais Vu" on the spot. The track is a slow song, so that only made J-Hope's make-believe dance break even funnier.

Watch Jin, J-Hope, and Jungkook dance and talk about "Jamais Vu" below.

Once BTS' Map of the Soul world tour kicks off, ARMYs hope "Jamais Vu" makes the setlist because it's one of their favorite tracks.