D'oh! You know you've made it when you're featured on The Simpsons. In the case of BTS, I suspect they've already figured out they're international superstars by now, but this cameo certainly seals the deal. If there is anyone in this world who is paying attention to the comings and goings of Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga, and RM, it's ARMYs, and you better believe some of them watch the long-beloved cartoon. The video of BTS' cameo on The Simpsons shows a super subtle shoutout to the idols, but it's also extremely well done. Some might assume the K-pop world colliding with Homer feels clunky and forced, but in reality, it's the exact opposite.

Eagle-eyed ARMYs saw BTS' name during a new Simpsons episode called "E My Sports." In this particular plot, Homer takes his family to South Korea so they can participate in a gaming contest called "The Conflict of Enemies Championship." In one scene, Homer, Marge, Maggie, and Lisa are strolling down the streets of Seoul, which also happens to be home to BTS. During a brief moment, two signs pop up on the buildings behind them which clearly state: "BTS" and "BTS ARMY." According to fan translations, the Korean signs read "BTS will appear here today!" and "BTS ARMY recruiting center."

Check it out:

There's only one thing The Simpsons got wrong that I can see. In real life, if there was a sign that said, "BTS here today," there would be a massive crowd of screaming fans desperately trying to get in. It seems to me Homer should have had to struggle his way through a hysterical ARMY crowd.

Whatever. It's fun, anyway.

One ARMY outlined the significance behind such a cameo, particularly while BTS' star continues to rise in American culture. The fan explained:

Why The Simpsons @BTS_twt reference is significant: The show is the longest running US sitcom & is still popular enough for primetime spot after 30 years. The show earned its own star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame and is American pop culture icon. We really have arrived y'all.

Although K-Pop has always been popular with niche audiences, it's just now picking up more mainstream appeal, largely thanks to BTS' rising popularity. Their sheer endurance and ability to adapt to a global audience has really struck a chord stateside. They've been invited onto popular television programs like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, have launched a global sponsorship with Hyundai Palisade, and presented at the 2019 Grammys. They also took home the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards for Best Fan Army. (Duh.)

Beyond the numerous appearances, productions, and performances they've given here in the U.S. and abroad, BTS' music reach knows no ends. It only took me two times watching the music video for "Idol" before I pushed back all of the furniture and made my husband learn the choreography with me. (And that's really saying something. That's, like, almost a bigger deal than The Simpsons.)

Congratulations are definitely in order. This is new and exciting, BTS and ARMY! Keep it going!