In news I honestly did not see coming, it seems Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are reportedly back together following their rumored reunion in Florida. "Dale has been pretty secretive with friends when they're asking if he's back with Clare, but it's obvious to everyone that they're back together," a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed on Feb. 19. "They're just figuring things out and enjoying spending time together."

This update comes just three days after multiple sources shared pics that seemingly showed the exes hanging out together in Venice, Florida. "Dale had regret over everything that happened between him and Clare and has been reaching out to her recently," a source reportedly close to Crawley claimed to E! News on Feb. 17. "She finally caved and decided to answer his calls and talk it out with him."

However, the source for E! News reportedly claimed the two weren't officially back together just yet. "She's been trying to move on but it's been very hard. She wanted to see him in person so she flew to Florida to be with him," the source reportedly claimed, adding, "They aren't back together but Clare has expressed she misses him and wants to work it out."

Though neither Crawley nor Moss has commented on the claims, it seems like their reunion was a success.

The Bachelorette couple's January 2021 breakup was messy, to say the least. On Jan. 19, E! News claimed Crawley and Moss were reportedly "taking time apart" after "fighting a lot," and that same day, Us Weekly claimed the couple was reportedly "on a break" due to "serious issues." A few hours later, Moss went public with their breakup in a since-deleted Instagram post, and apparently, the news was as surprising to Crawley as it was to fans.

Two days later, Crawley took to IG and claimed she was blindsided by her ex's decision to announce the split. "I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this," she wrote. "Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and I am still trying to process this." Yikes.

Now it seems the two may be giving their romance another shot, and I have a feeling Bachelor Nation isn't going to be too happy about it. Fans will just have to wait and see whether Crawley and Moss still have a future together.