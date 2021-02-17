Curveball alert! After an extremely public breakup, it seems as though Clare Crawley and Dale Moss might be back together. On Feb. 16, multiple sources shared pictures of the exes looking couple-y as ever while out together in Venice, Florida. In a set of photos posted on Twitter by Reality Steve, the duo can be seen holding hands and smiling as they go for a walk. A separate video, also posted by Reality Steve, showed them crossing a street together. The Bachelor blogger claimed the footage had been taken that day.

That same day, TMZ published multiple photos of the two hanging out with each other at bar. "TMZ's obtained these pics of Clare and Dale inside Nokomo's Sunset Hut in Nokomis, FL ... we're told they walked in together Tuesday and even hugged a few times," the site reported, claiming, "Folks who were there tell us Clare and Dale downed a couple of Moscow mules as they hung out by the bar for about 45 minutes, then they left together and walked down the waterfront."

Moss was the first to announce he and Crawley were splitting on Jan. 19 with a since-deleted Instagram post. "I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote at the time. "We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another." In the caption, Moss added, "Please respect our privacy as we work through this together."

In her Jan. 21 statement, Crawley made it clear that she wasn't exactly on board with what her ex had said on her behalf. "I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this," she wrote. "Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and I am still trying to process this."

She went on to acknowledge what a difficult year 2020 had been and concluded by saying, "Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have all the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love."

Well, here's to hoping that they're doing whatever's best for them.