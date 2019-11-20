Black Friday and Cyber Monday are upon us and great deals abound — or should I say Unbound. Unbound, a feminist sex toy company, is getting in on the fun, offering their wide array of vibrators, lubricants, and accessories on a special discount. Unbound's Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deal gives you 20-30% off all merchandise, and the best part: You don't even need a code. The sale (which is automatically applied at checkout) officially begins Sunday, Nov. 24 at 5:00 p.m. EST and ends at midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 3, with the biggest sale of the week happening on Monday, Dec. 2.

As sex and relationship therapist Kate Moyle previously told Elite Daily, "Masturbation is part of a healthy sex life, learning about your body, and knowing how to experience pleasure." She added that self-pleasuring is a great way to understand how you orgasm and what needs to happen during sex in order for you to reach climax. Whether you want to introduce sex toys into your relationship or simply enjoy a few new toys of your own, you should definitely take advantage of this deal. Here are just a few products you might consider investing in, because you deserve to treat yourself.

Vibrators Unbound Whether you're looking for something quiet, powerful, G-spot concentrated, or clitoral, Unbound's vibrator offerings are sure to satisfy. One of their newest items is the Palma Vibrator Ring, a multi-speed, waterproof vibrator ring that changes vibration intensity in sync with your hand movements. Oh, and did I mention that it's available in 18k gold? In an April 2019 interview with Vogue, Unbound founder and CEO Polly Rodriguez said, "We wanted to create a piece that stood on its own as a beautiful accessory, but also packed a punch," and according to reviews, it certainly does. Palma Vibrator Ring $128 $102.40 | Unbound

Lubricant As Rodriguez previously told Elite Daily, "Lube is amazing, and enhanced lube is downright magical." Her top recommendation: Unbound's Clitoral Jolt Gel, which is a stimulating lubricant that uses organic extracts, peppermint oil, natural damiana, Arginine, and L-Ornithine to increase blood flow to the clitoris. "It creates the most amazing tingling sensation that basically feels like sprinkles on an orgasm," she said. "A little goes a long way!" You can buy it in single packs or in packs of 10. Clitoral Jolt Gel $4 | Unbound

Accessories One of Unbound's most popular accessories is Gem, a deceptive simply (and actually adorable) borosilicate glass G-spot dildo specially made for intense internal stimulation and external massage. Gem features both a sleek curved end and a beaded end, making it as versatile as its namesake, Gemini. This 8.5-inch toy can be used with lube and is even dishwasher safe, and honestly, what more could you want from a dildo? Gem $34 | Unbound