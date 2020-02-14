Sometimes you dream of sipping a drink that isn't on the official Starbucks menu. Luckily, there are stans of the coffee company that create dreamy concoctions for the Starbucks secret menu. Now you can get a beverage that apparently tastes like gummy peach rings, and it's been dubbed the Starbucks Orange Drink.

If you've never ordered from the Starbucks secret menu before, remember that they are not affiliated with Starbucks, so the baristas don't know what you're talking about when you try to order a Jack Skellington Frappuccino or the TikTok drink. Since these aren't official recipes, you'll need to go through the recipe for a Starbucks secret menu drink step-by-step. It's a lot easier if you memorize the recipe or write it down before you head in to order. The good news is the Starbucks Orange Drink doesn't have a ton of ingredients, so remembering how to order it is a snap.

Thanks to the baristas that work with the team at Totally The Bomb, the Orange Drink is officially on the Starbucks secret menu. The result is a drink that tastes like a candy treat.

What's in the Starbucks Orange Drink?

Ask your barista to make the Orange Drink with these simple steps:

Order a Venti half-sweet Black Tea Lemonade. Ask the barista to add peach tea. Tell them to top it off with a splash of soy milk. Have them pour it over ice. And voila!

If other candy-inspired sips and fruity-flavored additions to your regular Starbucks order sound like your jam, you may want to consider the Valentine's Day Starbucks secret menu drinks. The Valentine's Day-inspired options on the Starbucks secret menu include a Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Frappuccino, the Conversation Heart Frappuccino, and the Love Bean Frappuccino. TBH, these are sips you can enjoy any day of the year.

If you want to go all-out on the candy flavored sips, the Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino from the secret menu should also be on your list this spring.