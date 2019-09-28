Some argue if the Disney classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas, is a movie meant for Halloween or Christmas. TBH, I am of the opinion that it can go either way, though I lean closer to preferring this movie for the fall season, with all of its Halloween vibes... even though many argue it's strictly a Christmas thing. So when I heard that I could get a Jack Skellington Frap from Starbucks, I had to find out where the idea came from. And of course, I was wondering what's in a Jack Skellington Frappuccino. This secret frap, like the movie, is a perfect combo of both holidays, with a little bit of Christmas flair, and plenty of pumpkin spice.

As most of you probably know, Starbucks "secret menu" items aren't really created by Starbucks. Nor are the Disney-themed drinks like the Jack Skellington Frappuccino or the Cinderella Latte created by Disney. In fact, the fan-run site that posts secret menu Starbucks drinks states that they are not affiliated in any way with the Starbucks Corporation. And these Disney-inspired Starbucks drinks are obvi created by Disney-loving fans who want to have a little bit of The Happiest Place on Earth in a cup.

So, who created the Jack Skellington Frappuccino as a Starbucks secret menu item? It's not totally clear, but it seems that the blog Totally The Bomb is the source that introduced the Jack Skellington Frappunccino to the public. I'd like to personally thank them, as The Nightmare Before Christmas is one of my favorite Disney flicks.

What's in a Jack Skellington Frappuccino from Starbucks, you ask? Listen up so you can tell the barista how you'd like to customize your drink.

First, you need to ask for a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino. Next, make sure you specify that you want that with a mocha drizzle in the cup. From there, ask for a shot of chai syrup and a shot of espresso. Then have the whole sweet and spicy creation topped with some whipped cream and java chips. Sound too complicated? Let's make it simpler.

Order a PSL Frappuccino, and request the following add-ons:

Add Mocha Drizzle

Add 1 Shot of Chai Syrup

Add 1 Shot of Espresso

Ask for Whipped Cream & Java Chips on top

I tried, unsucessfully, for about five minutes to see if you can easily order a Jack Skellington Frappuccino on the Starbucks app with their customization features. The answer? No. It's a bit of a headache, and I was not able to find chai syrup or java chip topping options. So, save yourself the trouble — these will be easier to order in person.

There are some variation suggestions out there for the Jack Skellington Frappuccino as well. On a Starbucks Reddit thread, user Mister_IceBlister protested that the chai syrup would be too sweet, and the espresso shot would make the frappuccino melt faster. Honestly, though, I'm willing to risk it. The blog Totally The Bomb suggests a hot version of this drink, if you don't really want a frappuccino. Their advice for a hot Jack Skellington is to order a Dirty Chai — which in coffee culture just means a Chai with a shot of espresso — and then adding pumpkin syrup, whipped cream, and java chips.

Any of those sounds amazing, but I'll stick with the classic and try the original Jack Skellington Frappuccino secret menu drink that's been circulating the 'net. Like Jack and Sally, it's simply meant to be.