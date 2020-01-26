Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and these Starbucks secret menu drinks for Valentine's Day 2020 will get you ready for the holiday. They're not on the official menu, but you can let your barista know exactly what's in them to get the perfect V-Day drink. Whether you're cuffed up or getting ready to head into Feb. 14 solo, these 'Gram-worthy sips are sure to brighten up your day (and your feed).

As always, keep in mind that all of these drinks are found on Starbucks' unofficial secret menu, meaning you won't be able to order them off the official menu or by name. Instead, you're better off giving your barista step-by-step instruction to make sure both of you are on the same page and you're getting the drink you actually want. Luckily, there are a few weeks to go until Valentine's Day, so you have plenty of time to take these sweet confections out for a spin on your upcoming Starbucks runs.

1. Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Frappuccino

Chocolate-covered strawberries are one of the most ubiquitous Valentine's Day treats to show bae (or yourself) some love come Feb. 14, so it's no surprise the baristas over at TotallyTheBomb.com came up with a Starbucks drink to pay homage to the treat.

To order this festive sip, you'll be looking for a slight twist on your classic Strawberry Frappuccino. To start, you'll want to ask for the strawberry puree to be at the bottom of the cup for aesthetic purposes and you'll want to request the milk is swapped out for vanilla sweet cream. To top things off, your barista will want to add a layer of mocha drizzle, whipped cream, and then additional drizzles of mocha topped with a piece of dried strawberry.

2. The Love Spell Frappuccino

The Love Spell Frappuccino has been around for a couple years now but continues to a Secret Menu favorite for fans who love coconut milk-based sips. To order this purple-hued concoction, you'll want to ask for a blended version of the Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher with coconut milk. Then, request a topping of whipped cream and some dried blackberries and strawberries, and you're good to go.

3. The Conversation Heart Frappuccino

The Conversation Heart Frappuccino might be one of the most 'Gram-worthy options due to its interesting color. To order this, you'll want to ask for a blended version of the Dragon Drink (which is a mix of mango dragonfruit and coconut milk) and get it topped with whipped cream. Add some dried slices of strawberry and dragonfruit, and voila, you're sure to have a heart-turning drink that'll start a conversation with your crush.

4. Love Bean Frappuccino

Make your classic Vanilla Bean Frappuccino a sweet love potion with just a few twists. If you swap out your regular whipped cream for a raspberry-infused variety and add some chocolate curls on top, you'll have a refreshing drink that adds just a hint of berry and sweetness to the OG beverage.

5. Valentine Frappuccino

Last but not least is the Valentine Frappuccino, which was created by a Starbucks barista and features three different drinks in one. You'll get three vibrant layers in this photogenic sip. For your first layer, ask for a Strawberries and Crème Frappuccino with extra pumps of the fruit concoction so the color is brighter. Next, ask for a layer of Vanilla Bean Frappuccino, and finally top it off with a layer of Blackberry Frappuccino.