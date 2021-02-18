If you thought the ongoing coronavirus pandemic would dampen the Mardi Gras spirit, you thought wrong. While most traditional celebrations in New Orleans have been cancelled for safety reasons due to the pandemic, residents of Louisiana are still getting festive by decorating their homes to resemble parade floats. One house in particular really rose to the occasion, and this Schitt's Creek-inspired house decor for Mardi Gras is so deserving of a "yay, David." From David's sweaters to a mini Rose Apothecary setup, this decorated home has everything a true fan would want to see.

New Orleans native, Taylor Carroll (@tcarrollrealtor), spotted this house while walking through the neighborhood to check out Yardi Gras, aka homes that are all decked out to look like parade floats in honor of Mardi Gras. From the photos of this Schitt's Creek-inspired home, you'll notice there are a lot of hilarious references from the show. For instance, there's a Rose Apothecary sign on a window with quotes from Schitt's Creek woven throughout, like "Tweet us on Facebook" by Johnny Rose and "to fold it in" referencing David and Moira's LOL-worthy cheese moment. There's also a super cute cutout of Alexis that has her line, "I miss my life. I miss doing things," painted on the front. It's right next to an extremely relatable cutout of David that says, "Ew, COVID."

In addition to the big yard decor, there are some smaller nods to the show, like an assortment of crows next to Moira, which references her film The Crows Have Eyes 3. You'll also spot decorations that replicate David's more iconic sweaters from the show lined up on the front gate. At the center is a sign that says "Schitt's Streets."

This is a house you'd probably want to drive by if you live in the area and love all things Schitt's Creek. As always, be sure to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) safety guidelines by wearing a mask and staying at least six feet away from other people. If you love Schitt's Creek, you may be inspired to decorate your own Mardi Gras display inspired by the Rose family.

For your at-home celebration with your housemates, consider making some New Orleans style beignets with rose-colored edible dust on top. Serve up some king cake as well with a little bébé inside. Then, dress in your best "a little bit Alexis" outfit, and dance around like you're "a Hollywood star." Snap a few selfies and pair them with some Schitt's Creek quotes on your feed.

If this "Schitt's Streets" Yardi Gras has taught you anything, it's that you can make the best of whatever situation you're in. So, go ahead and have a Mardi Gras at home that's "simply the best."

